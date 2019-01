Karachi is home to 10% of our population. If 10% of the country are feeling economic prosperity, of course that will be a signal of wider prosperity. Karachi is also home to business in Pakistan and our biggest port city, so naturally it's economic fortunes are aligned with the nations.



There is so much talk about ethnicity and language - all that is BS. London is a city of 8 million people, the majority of whom are not white english, a city where over 300 different languages are spoken. It is one of the economic centres of the entire world. Diversity is never a hinderance to peace or to business.

