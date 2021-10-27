Can a Muslim celebrate Diwali?

Yeah, as a "festival" like getting involved in Christmas, Thanksgiving, some do with eid to
And I think it's more of a symbolic jesture than anything
That you're not alone, someone is looking out for you (temple was attacked last year)
Yeah, as a "festival" like getting involved in Christmas, Thanksgiving, some do with eid to
And I think it's more of a symbolic jesture than anything
That you're not alone, someone is looking out for you (temple was attacked last year)
For once, someone is doing something decent by comforting a minority.
He is not praying to a deity -- he is just making our minority Hindu Pakistanis feel better.
This is humanity and decency. we should be proud of him instead of attacking his faith.
I can tell you who wasn't a good Muslim -- the islamists that murder or injure fellow pakistanis.