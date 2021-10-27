What's new

Can a Muslim celebrate Diwali?

Yeah, as a "festival" like getting involved in Christmas, Thanksgiving, some do with eid to
And I think it's more of a symbolic jesture than anything
That you're not alone, someone is looking out for you (temple was attacked last year)
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Yeah, as a "festival" like getting involved in Christmas, Thanksgiving, some do with eid to
And I think it's more of a symbolic jesture than anything
That you're not alone, someone is looking out for you (temple was attacked last year)
Instead of going full retard. He could have just visited the Hindu community?
And no 8 don't think a Muslim is allowed to celebrate Diwali or Christmas.
 
Aesterix said:
Instead of going full retard. He could have just visited the Hindu community?
And no 8 don't think a Muslim is allowed to celebrate Diwali or Christmas.
I mean this is exactly what he is doing? visiting them in thier festival what else is he doing?
Celebrate as a "festival" not as a religious occasion, just like you'd celebrate lots of other occasions
 
SkyWolf

For once, someone is doing something decent by comforting a minority.
He is not praying to a deity -- he is just making our minority Hindu Pakistanis feel better.
This is humanity and decency. we should be proud of him instead of attacking his faith.

I can tell you who wasn't a good Muslim -- the islamists that murder or injure fellow pakistanis.
 
