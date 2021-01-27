What's new

Can a country (China, India) accused of genocide be allowed to host Olympics?

Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,221
-46
10,531
Country
India
Location
India
(CNN)The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on the last day of the Trump administration, drawing attention to the systematic abuse of the minority Uyghur population in China's far west.
The designation is the first by the US State Department since 2016, when then Secretary of State John Kerry determined that the atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria amounted to genocide, and only among a handful of times a US administration has applied the term to an ongoing crisis.

edition.cnn.com

Analysis: Can a country accused of genocide host the Olympics? Boycott pressure grows ahead of 2022 Beijing Games

The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
 
B

Bambi

FULL MEMBER
Dec 12, 2020
336
0
106
Country
India
Location
India
Jackdaws said:
(CNN)The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on the last day of the Trump administration, drawing attention to the systematic abuse of the minority Uyghur population in China's far west.
The designation is the first by the US State Department since 2016, when then Secretary of State John Kerry determined that the atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria amounted to genocide, and only among a handful of times a US administration has applied the term to an ongoing crisis.

edition.cnn.com

Analysis: Can a country accused of genocide host the Olympics? Boycott pressure grows ahead of 2022 Beijing Games

The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Click to expand...
Everything works on money 🤑
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
9,921
2
19,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jackdaws said:
(CNN)The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on the last day of the Trump administration, drawing attention to the systematic abuse of the minority Uyghur population in China's far west.
The designation is the first by the US State Department since 2016, when then Secretary of State John Kerry determined that the atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria amounted to genocide, and only among a handful of times a US administration has applied the term to an ongoing crisis.

edition.cnn.com

Analysis: Can a country accused of genocide host the Olympics? Boycott pressure grows ahead of 2022 Beijing Games

The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Click to expand...
Rich and mighty coming from a nation which exists because of genocide.
North America used to have different race of humans in 1400s , I wonder what happened to them.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
8,875
-2
11,273
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jackdaws said:
(CNN)The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on the last day of the Trump administration, drawing attention to the systematic abuse of the minority Uyghur population in China's far west.
The designation is the first by the US State Department since 2016, when then Secretary of State John Kerry determined that the atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria amounted to genocide, and only among a handful of times a US administration has applied the term to an ongoing crisis.

edition.cnn.com

Analysis: Can a country accused of genocide host the Olympics? Boycott pressure grows ahead of 2022 Beijing Games

The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Click to expand...
oh, I dunno, can a country (india) that lost 1200 sq km in less than 24 hours without giving a single casualty to China be allowed act like they matter? 😎
 
Last edited:
fallstuff

fallstuff

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
7,863
0
5,574
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Jackdaws said:
(CNN)The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on the last day of the Trump administration, drawing attention to the systematic abuse of the minority Uyghur population in China's far west.
The designation is the first by the US State Department since 2016, when then Secretary of State John Kerry determined that the atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria amounted to genocide, and only among a handful of times a US administration has applied the term to an ongoing crisis.

edition.cnn.com

Analysis: Can a country accused of genocide host the Olympics? Boycott pressure grows ahead of 2022 Beijing Games

The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Click to expand...
The fact that CNN is mentioning it makes it interesting.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,709
-21
9,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jackdaws said:
(CNN)The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on the last day of the Trump administration, drawing attention to the systematic abuse of the minority Uyghur population in China's far west.
The designation is the first by the US State Department since 2016, when then Secretary of State John Kerry determined that the atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria amounted to genocide, and only among a handful of times a US administration has applied the term to an ongoing crisis.

edition.cnn.com

Analysis: Can a country accused of genocide host the Olympics? Boycott pressure grows ahead of 2022 Beijing Games

The United States' determination that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang presents a rare moral predicament for athletes and countries preparing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Click to expand...
what country gives you a stronger errection Pakistan or China? Pakistan used to get indians errect in past the only way you obsessed piece of turds could get it up and now its china this china that!!
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,221
-46
10,531
Country
India
Location
India
Bambi said:
Nobody will punish anybody
Can't you see the comments nobody cares all the comments are whataboutism
Click to expand...
I know. Doesn't take away from the genocide. Pakistanis posting here defending China seem not to care about Muslims being killed in Xinjiang. That's on their conscience.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom