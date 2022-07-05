What's new

Can 5G Transform Pakistan's Economy? Ft. OPPO

Can 5G Transform Pakistan's Economy? Ft. OPPO


In tonight’s conversation with our special guests, Akram Ali, Badar Khushnood, and Yang Gu. What has Yang’s Journey been like? How did OPPO become one of Pakistan’s leading brands? What is their target market? What’s upcoming at OPPO, and will Pakistan get to see it? Where is our software industry at? What has Akram Ali’s journey been like? Pro Pakistani and how it’s going? When to expect 5G? Why haven’t we been able to get 5G until now? What is OPPO doing in terms of 5G? What is OPPO doing in terms of 5G? Is there potential for 5G in Pakistan? Which countries have 5G and how’s it going? What are some used cases? The importance of having the right technology at the right time? Can 5G change the future of jobs in Pakistan? What needs to be done? How does Yang envision Pakistan 0f 2050? How does Akram see Pakistan 30 years from now? In Badar's opinion, What should be done? Catch this and a lot of other interesting insights in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Akram Ali, Badar Khushnood, and Yang Gu
01:18 Yang’s Journey!
02:00 How did OPPO become one of Pakistan’s leading brands?
04:50 OPPO’s target market
06:00 What’s upcoming at OPPO, and will Pakistan get to see it?
09:08 Real-time translation
10:25 Where is our software industry at?
15:58 What has Akram Ali’s journey been like?
17:13 Pro Pakistani
18:16 When to expect 5G?
20:44 Should we even be introducing 5G right now?
25:03 Why do we need it?
26:06 What is OPPO doing in terms of 5G?
30:02 Is there potential for 5G in Pakistan?
32:22 What nations have 5G and how is it working out?
33:21 Used cases - A world with 5G
36:24 The importance of having the right technology at the right time
45:32 The future of jobs - Can 5G impact it?
49:32 What needs to be done?
50:24 How does Yang envision Pakistan 0f 2050?
52:05 How does Akram see Pakistan 30 years from now?
52:38 In Badar's opinion, What should be done?

There's an economic theory , cant recall the name, where a country that's behind remains behind.

Ofcourse, there are exceptions to the rule. But let's be honest, what exception does Pakistan hold?
 
Im Not sure what mean by impact.. . 5G as such should not impact any industries, but its improved, wider bandwidth, faster data communications abilities, might well impact many in online specially for education learning
 
In current state of affairs, you can handover all treasures of world to Pakistan and it will only get worse and worse and Imran Khan will be blamed for everything.
 
5G is going to revolutionize the industry. There's not a single expert who would disagree.
 
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @VCheng @Khan2727
I know badar, as a friend.
Truth of the matter is that 5G has all the aspects of turning around the economy;
Fact of the matter is that as long as our PTA and MOST remain as they are,
this 5G will become a cancer for Pakistan.

You maybe interested in looking at the service levels 4G offers in Pakistan Vs what it offers in the rest of the world.
Even 5G has a different meaning in Pakistan and outside pakistan.
 
Many 5G applications are the Internet of everything. This requires the modernization of all production equipment. It may not be suitable for Pakistan at the moment.
 
Corrupt rulers ... Corrupt institutions.... Corrupt establishment... Can NEVER never transform any thing... Period! Fact!
 
The previous government had planned to launch 5G services in the country in the first quarter of 2023.
The MoITT has evaluated seven bands for the adoption of 5G services in the country.
It is currently assessing the available options for the timely launch of 5G services in Pakistan, as per the official documents.
 
.,.,.,

Pakistan to roll out 5G by April 2023​


Bajwa highlights PTA always supports introduction of new technologies and improvement in services

APP
February 25, 2022


41626802729-0.jpg



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has prepared a policy framework aimed at rolling out 5G and advanced technology for it will be available by April 2023, said PTA Chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa.

“PTA has developed a framework and it will be made available after successful trials of the next generation wireless network by telecom operators,” he said while talking to APP on Thursday.

Bajwa highlighted that PTA always supported and encouraged the introduction of new technologies and improvement in services.

Answering a question, he said that open bidding would be conducted for 5G technology.

The PTA chairman said that opportunities would be provided to the existing companies as well as new operators. “The launch of 5G technology will boost digital economic activities.”

Responding to another question, Bajwa said “at present, the number of female subscribers in Pakistan’s telecom sector is low. We strive to encourage women to use telecom services under their identity”.

Published in The Express Tribune, February 25th, 2022.
 

