Can 5G Transform Pakistan's Economy? Ft. OPPO



In tonight's conversation with our special guests, Akram Ali, Badar Khushnood, and Yang Gu. What has Yang's Journey been like? How did OPPO become one of Pakistan's leading brands? What is their target market? What's upcoming at OPPO, and will Pakistan get to see it? Where is our software industry at? What has Akram Ali's journey been like? Pro Pakistani and how it's going? When to expect 5G? Why haven't we been able to get 5G until now? What is OPPO doing in terms of 5G? What is OPPO doing in terms of 5G? Is there potential for 5G in Pakistan? Which countries have 5G and how's it going? What are some used cases? The importance of having the right technology at the right time? Can 5G change the future of jobs in Pakistan? What needs to be done? How does Yang envision Pakistan 0f 2050? How does Akram see Pakistan 30 years from now? In Badar's opinion, What should be done? Catch this and a lot of other interesting insights in tonight's episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Akram Ali, Badar Khushnood, and Yang Gu

01:18 Yang’s Journey!

02:00 How did OPPO become one of Pakistan’s leading brands?

04:50 OPPO’s target market

06:00 What’s upcoming at OPPO, and will Pakistan get to see it?

09:08 Real-time translation

10:25 Where is our software industry at?

15:58 What has Akram Ali’s journey been like?

17:13 Pro Pakistani

18:16 When to expect 5G?

20:44 Should we even be introducing 5G right now?

25:03 Why do we need it?

26:06 What is OPPO doing in terms of 5G?

30:02 Is there potential for 5G in Pakistan?

32:22 What nations have 5G and how is it working out?

33:21 Used cases - A world with 5G

36:24 The importance of having the right technology at the right time

45:32 The future of jobs - Can 5G impact it?

49:32 What needs to be done?

50:24 How does Yang envision Pakistan 0f 2050?

52:05 How does Akram see Pakistan 30 years from now?

52:38 In Badar's opinion, What should be done?