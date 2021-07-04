Camping Adventures in Pakistan.

Hiking and Trekking Pakistan



Adventure sports have gained significance in Pakistan in the last couple of years with a large number of people travelling overseas and increased access to information on various adventure sports in online space.Increased exposure to media has developed a keen interest in various outdoor activities for which rough terrain and mountains of Northern Pakistan offers an ideal setting.A number of adventure clubs have been formed in Pakistan, which has made it easier for people to explore the exciting spots and adventure sports in Pakistan. To encourage outdoor sports, activities are organized on regular basis around the country by clubs like "which encourage youth participation and engage a number of students from various schools and colleges. Historically these clubs have been limited to memberships providing access to only a few select. However, with increased awareness and higher spending power of people, similar clubs have Started initiates across various cities of Pakistan.Other high-end adventure activities like aand mountaineering expeditions are organized by local companies in conjunction with international travel groups. Their activities are more specialized and catered towards international travellers due to high cost and skill level involved.Local adventure clubs and tourism businesses have introduced skiing, scuba diving, paragliding, trekking, camping as well as snowmobiling. People from all over the world now have the opportunity to make their summer and winter holidays more adventurous and memorable. The beautiful valleys, rivers, deserts and plains in Pakistan are now becoming famous on the international level because of the adventures being offered there.Northern areas have always attracted people interested in hiking, trekking and mountaineering. In recent years with a number of universities set up in Abbottabad, Mansehra and other areas up Norther, have attracted number of young people from all over the country. With easy access to the internet, there is an increased interest in exploring northern areas.Young men from Punjab are seen riding their bikes all the way to Khunjerab Pass during the summer seasons. The road networks have improved substantially in the last 5 years providing an easy access to more destinations which we unexplored previously.Pakistan is home to three mountain chains including the Karakorum, Hindu Kush and Himalayas. With altitude continuously increasing from Abbottabad onwards there are plenty of places for hiking and trekking across the region.Margalla hills in Islamabad has hiking trails that are very popular with local residents. Annual events are organized to promote healthy activities like trekking and bush-walking on regular basis. You can also doon these trails. For further help, you can also contactandthere. Adjacent to Islamabad, Murree and Ayubia are situated. In Murree, you can hike towhileis another easy hike track. This track also presents you the Stunning beauty of fresh pine forests. Pipeline track in Dunga Gali is more than 150 years-old and undoubtedly one of the best-managed tracks in the country.Trekking in Pakistan is also gaining fame day by day. Karakoram and Himalayas, Ever Ruling Mountain ranges of Pakistan, offer a wide range of trekking opportunities to tourists.is one of the world’s classics Trek. From the top of this trek, one can see all the prominent mountains of Shigar Valley and Hushey Valley.is a combination of Gondogoro glacier, Baltoro Glacier,This trek lies in the heart of the Karakoram.is another famous trek in the Karakoram Mountains. This trek gives you the stunning views of Haramosh Peak, Karakoram.and Kare also among the world’s challenging treks. These treks also give you beautiful views of the Karakoram Mountains. While travelling on KKH, one can also stop there to visit Fairy Meadows. If you want to make your trip more adventurous then you can also enjoy 4 hours trekking onCamping is one of the other things to do in Northern Pakistan. Camping in Pakistan is a very beautiful and adventuring experience because of the stunning campsites being offered by northern areas.is located 30 kilometres from Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir. It is an easily accessible spot through public transport and private vehicles due to the paved road built in this region. June to September is an ideal time to camp here.is another good campsite for visitors, located 200 kilometres away from Muzaffarabad.is one of the most popular campsites in Azad Kashmir and has been developed beautifully.is another beautiful spot in Azad Kashmir to camp. A hike or chairlift trip is required to reach there from Kel. The best time to camp here is from June to August.