campign to have pakistan debt / interest written off

Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 10, 2012
- 7,950
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
as you know in islam usury is banned. plus it is illegal to take billions of debt without consulting the common man who are in the majority. who they themselves dont know about loan borrowing and if they do, they denounce it plus we the ppl didnt sign on the dotted line. so why our natural resources are plundered ? i didnt sign the contract?, why should common pakistani should suffer inflation and scarcity.
we need to do a petition or at imran khan rally talk about this and campaign hard.
the time is ripe for this campaign.
we need to do a petition or at imran khan rally talk about this and campaign hard.
the time is ripe for this campaign.