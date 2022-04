campign to have pakistan debt / interest written off

Azadkashmir said: as you know in islam usury is banned. plus it is illegal to take billions of debt without consulting the common man who are in the majority. who they themselves dont know about loan borrowing and if they do, they denounce it plus we the ppl didnt sign on the dotted line. so why our natural resources are plundered ? i didnt sign the contract?, why should common pakistani should suffer inflation and scarcity.



we need to do a petition or at imran khan rally talk about this and campaign hard.



the time is ripe for this campaign.

Also, you suggest that the common people in Pakistan, the workers, rise up and denounce debt?That is literally The west’s worst nightmare. The people of Pakistan rising up against the sharifs + Bhuttos with the goal of throwing away and denouncing their debt will really panic People like Nawaz and co, because that is their only hold on the people of Pakistan. It would then definitely lead to military intervention, but the military would probably agree with the public, like they did with Imran Khan stepping down (Bajwa tried to convince the officers in a room with him that IK going down was a good idea, and he was literally left red faced. A majority of the army definitely stands with public opinion)