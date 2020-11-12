What's new

Campaign to bring Maryam Nawaz into power in Pakistan is un-Islamic: Afghan Taliban

by Aftab Mohmand

November 12, 2020




Afghan Taliban have termed the campaign of religious parties including Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F to bring Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz into power in Pakistan as against Islam and Shariah laws.

“The JUI-F and other religious parties have launched the movement which collided with Islamic laws,” read the statement issued by Afghan Taliban.

In response to statement of Darul Uloom Haqqania’s head Hamid Haqqani, they said that Afghan Talibans have been struggling against the occupational forces and their supporters in the country for last 20 years and the struggle was still underway.

On the other hand, it said that the Talibans were also struggling on political front to achieve their targets. “We will remove any hurdle that will come in our way,” they said.

They asked Ulema of Pakistan to do not interfere in their matters and avoid passing comments on Afghanistan as well as declaring themselves their fathers, rather they should ask their leaders to abolish the hand-made laws in their country and implement Islamic Sharia system.

“Why did they help foreign forces to intervene in Afghanistan? And why are you still supporting them?” they asked Pakistanis.



https://www.dialoguepakistan.com/ca...2WUwhgFF_vKIxQpj4GOe41fMrs1_1mTkfgWGMePpqdpng

:D

Even Afghan Taliban are not happy with Maryam Nani.
 
Even they know she is the Pakistani version of Ashraf Ghani to be installed in Pakistan Allah forbid. They are not liking an outspoken Pakistan at all. America and India are using PLMN to castrate Pakistan when all other options failed.
 
Anyone can see this PDM non sense is a foreign sponsored trash to scuttle all the positive things happening in Pakistan and against the enemy nations of Pakistan , yet Pakistan own establishment is assisting these criminals and traitors in PDM.
 
