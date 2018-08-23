Campaign started in Pakistan to support turkey through buying Liras

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by BRAVO_, Aug 23, 2018 at 3:22 AM.
Second time for us. We supported Atatürk in Gallipoli once before.
Tell the Turks to sell the Gold they horde in the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul that will lift the Lira.
It’s all nice being brotherly and all that good stuff but ain’t our khazaaana khaali can we please have more than 8lac people paying tax that would be more helpful if we lifted our own economy first not saying don’t help a brother out but first fix our own home
our people have enough of money but they do not trust our political govts ... once that trust restored you will see significant changes in internal investments ... this month i by my self send a remittance of 3500 $ to Pakistani bank furthermore pakistan is not a poor country in it self our people are one of the leading Gold holders in the world but the problem is trust deficit and seriously i am planing to buy Liras since it is under pressure right now but in coming days forecast is good whats wrong in making money
Never said it’s a wrong thing to do I was just highlighting our own struggles it’s a good investment to make no doubt either
lol
Should have a bilateral trade agreement wherein each side buys in the other's respective currency.