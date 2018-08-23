Campaign started in Pakistan to support turkey through buying Liras

our people have enough of money but they do not trust our political govts ... once that trust restored you will see significant changes in internal investments ... this month i by my self send a remittance of 3500 $ to Pakistani bank furthermore pakistan is not a poor country in it self our people are one of the leading Gold holders in the world but the problem is trust deficit and seriously i am planing to buy Liras since it is under pressure right now but in coming days forecast is good whats wrong in making money