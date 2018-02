How to do Camel Farming in Pakistan

Legal Status



Capacity and Product Mix



Critical Factors for Camel Farming in Pakistan



Camels are the preferred livestock species in extremely dry zones, enabling individuals to live in otherwise uninhabitable areas.

Strengthening livestock sector

Doctors often prescribe it to convalescing patients; it may be recommended for people living with AIDS, and for reducing diabetes and coronary heart disease

A source of earning for nomads living in Rangelands of Balochistan and desert areas of Cholistan, Thar and Thal.

Milk yield of Camel can go up to 20 liters per day.

Camel farming does not require extensive set up as it follows conventional farming system.

Camel milk typically fetches over a dollar a liter that would mean regular income for nomadic herders who currently have few other sources of revenue.

Marketing is one major issue of camel husbandry.

Due to lack of awareness, camel meat demand is lesser as compared to other meat types in local areas.

Interest from Pakistani consumers in camel meat is limited.

More intensive feeding of camels by traders or butchers within city boundaries may enhance the value of camels before slaughter. However, little information exists on changes in carcass composition during the feeding process.

A growing awareness that the camel can serve as a major food (milk and meat) producer in semi-arid and arid areas has helped change its image from ‘ship of the desert’ to ‘a food security animal’.

Camel meat and milk is daily kitchen item especially in Southern areas of Pakistan like Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan etc. Developing opportunities to increase camel milk production by using concentrates, practicing early weaning and reducing calving intervals, as is done in Tunisia, could have positive economic benefits for herder pastoralists.

Racing and safaris is one more avenue for fortifying camel production. Camel fairs and safaris are attracting thousands of people from around the world in many countries.

Herders have lost access to traditional grazing grounds and tend to stay closer to urban centers and it might be possible to organize groups of camel owners for milk collection and link them up with dairy plants for activities such as milk collection, milk processing and cheese making.

There is no application of improved preservation and value addition methods for raw camel milk using appropriate technologies. By the development of camel milk and dairy product standards, the trade in this sub-sector development may be enhanced.

The milk can be pasteurized, chilled and packed for value addition. Many byproducts can be made from camel milk and plenty of markets are available around Cholistan.

Although, camel can be a good tool in the global environmental changing scenario and food insecurity situations, however, it is always neglected both at national and international levels. It attributes are never praised and no visible effort has been done for its development.

Camels are very much under threat and up to 25% of the camels have vanished in the last decade. Only last year thousands of camels were dead because of a new respiratory camel disease.

There is no proper documentation of the breeds and no support to enhance its use through closer collaboration between government, technical experts and other stakeholders. The economic potential of the camel remains limited in comparison to other livestock species.



Global Industry Structure of Camel Farming



Camel Farming in Pakistan

Sandy deserts (Thal and Cholistan in the Punjab and Thar in Sindh) Costal mangroves (Thatta, Badin and Karachi districts of Sindh) Mountainous tracts (all of Baluchistan, and the D.G. Khan and D.I. Khan districts of Punjab and KPK, respectively) Irrigated plains (all irrigated districts of Punjab and Sindh)

Camel Farm Management in Pakistan



Common Diseases of Camels in Pakistan



Project Financials







Camels in Pakistan

Traits of Camels



Camels Breeds of Pakistan

Camel Breeds of Punjab: Bagri ( Booja ), Brela ( Thalocha ), Campbelpuri, Marecha

Camel Breeds of Baluchistan: Brahvi , Kachhi , Kharani , Lassi , Makrani , Pishin, Rodbari

Camel Breeds of Sindh: Dhatti , Kharai , Larri (Sindhi), Sakrai

Camel Breeds of KPK: Gaddi, Ghulmani, Khader, Maya





Camel Breeds of Cholistan (Punjab)



Marrecha Camel Breed

Brela Camel Breed

Camel Milk in Pakistan



Camel Meat in Pakistan