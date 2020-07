Cambridge University college that produced 'reputation-laundering paper for Huawei' banked £200,000 from the Chinese state and £155,000 from the telecoms giant

In February, Jesus College published 'white paper' which described Huawei favourably and also spoke of need to accept differing standards in countries

Huawei was accused of 'reputation laundering' for bankrolling the research

It was today revealed that Jesus accepted £155,000 from the telecoms giant

In addition, the college raked in £200,000 from officials in Beijing in 2018