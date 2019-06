facebook Campaigns by PTM:



PTM another seperatist movement launched by anti Pakistan foreign funded elements and supported by every anti Pakistan worker first it was thought to be a pakhtoon rights movement to ask for removal of extra security mesures by law enforcement agencies in KPK and other areas as the eneormous checking made them insecure and let them into believing that army doesn’t trust pakhtoons.



But soon it began to show its true colors when it gets it support from anti Pakistan elements world wide like tarek fatah brahamdagh bugti and other every body thought it was another proxy by RAW just better but in just a few days a jew a mossad agent nadav sofy video recording emergen on SM giving speech in Pashto and claiming pukhtoon qabail a lost tribe of Israel and showing support of ptm along with afghan nationalist. The PTM movement changed its objective suddenly form pro pakhtoon to anti Pakistan in a few days many American agents of SAD CIA were seen in PTM rallys video recording rallies manzoor pashteen the leader of this movement is neither mehsud nor pashteen their claims of missing persons remains a mystery many fake videos paid actor and afghans migrants in Pakistan claiming to pukhtoons did rallies holding play cards and crying claiming that their loved ones abducted by Pakistan army but those names of missing persons were never provided when asked most rallies consists of afghan migrant majority with afghan and Israeli flags and crowd chanting anti Pakistan slogans many pukhtoons who supported it in early stages left the movement and totaly became against it when it was found out to be anti Pakistan.



PTM is not only supported by foreign elements and afghan but some banned political parties and their former workers when PTM organized its jalsa on 12 may Karachi to anti Pakistan party mqm and ist ex workers were ordered to support PTM remember it was same party who killed innocent pashtoons on 12 may many and many Israelis on social media and afghans are now supporting PTM



As the jews are claiming that Pashtuns are their lost tribes and pak army is genociding them we need a massive amount of counter propaganda to break this myth and propaganda must be in Pashto directly on Israeli profiles and ids before propaganda we need data of real and fake ids main accounts and just some trolls with fake ids we may also need anti semitic cartoons showing how a jew uses lies and deception to brainwash most of the main accunts are below and a few are trolls also



Some main handlers of PTM include



Rochelle Naamah Lee



Nadav Sofy



Avi Altman : reporter



Pashton TV پشتون ٹی وی propaganda page needto be counterd and reported



Afra Bangashov a jew or muslim not clear but a claims to be pashtoon have visited Pakistan Afghanistan and another contact of nadav sofy and dana soffi (nadav sofy wife)



Qari Sayed Muhammad Meya: admin of Pashtun grup supported by a rabbi harry rozenberg



