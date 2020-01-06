What's new

Cambodia's rice exports to China increase: World Bank

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
5,036
0
15,286
Country
China
Location
China
Cambodia's rice exports to China increase: World Bank
Source: Xinhua| 2019-05-06 19:04:03|

PHNOM PENH, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's rice exports to China had increased after the European Union (EU) imposed tariffs on rice from the kingdom, said a World Bank report released on Monday.

In January, the EU imposed duties for three years on rice importing from Cambodia in a bid to curb a surge in rice imports from the kingdom and protect European producers.

The EU reinstated the normal customs duties of 175 euros per ton in year one, progressively reducing it to 150 euros per ton in year two and 125 euros per ton in year three.

"As a result, in February 2019, Cambodia's milled rice exports to the EU reached only 10,080 tons or a 57.8-percent month-on-month decline," the World Bank said in its Cambodia Economic Update, adding that Cambodia exported 270,000 tons, or 43 percent of total milled rice exports, to the EU market in 2018.

"Overall, the decline of Cambodia's rice exports to the EU was more than offset by the increase in the country's rice exports to the Chinese market," the report said.

Cambodia's rice exports to the Chinese market grew 45.6 percent, the report said, adding that as a result, Cambodia's milled rice exports managed to increase 2 percent during the first two months of 2019.

The report said in 2018, Cambodia's milled rice exports to China reached 170,154 tons, or 27 percent of total milled rice exports.

It added that official data show that Cambodia earned 413.5 million U.S. dollars from its milled rice exports last year.
 
艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
5,036
0
15,286
Country
China
Location
China
China will start to build 12 rice-paddy storage facilities and 10 drying silos across Cambodia next year
Publication date 29 December 2021 | 22:00 ICT

China will start to build 12 rice-paddy storage facilities and 10 drying silos across Cambodia next year, in a major move to transform the Kingdom into a key food supplier for the region and beyond, according to Ministry of Commerce spokesman Pen Sovicheat.

In May 2019, Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak and Henan Yuguang International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co Ltd (HYIETC) chairman Bi Guangmin unveiled plans for the Beijing-backed installations, which are to have a whopping one-million tonne storage capacity.

Sovicheat told The Post on December 29 that the state-owned Green Trade Co had conducted a feasibility study related to costs and locations, and submitted the relevant documents to the Henan provincial government to move ahead towards construction.

“We’ve already forwarded our investment proposals to our Chinese counterparts for the construction, after having signed an MoU [memorandum of understanding] with the provincial government of China’s Henan. We’ve studied the costs of the investments in detail and identified strategic locations,” he said.

The Post understands that HYIETC is no longer in charge of construction, but no information was immediately available regarding any new company responsible.

Sovicheat went on to say: “These facilities will be a big contribution from the Chinese government to the rice sector, and especially supportive for our farmers, allowing them to store their yields and helping prevent fluctuations in sell prices to traders.

“The installations would be able to guarantee prices for our farmers, and at the same time enable them to obtain proper documentation from the companies that own the facilities, to more readily secure loans from financial institutions.”

He shared that the 10 planned silos would be capable of drying 13,000 tonnes of paddy per day.

Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) president Song Saran underlined that the installations would be a substantial contribution to the sustainability of the rice sector, a stepping stone for exports, and a boon for farmers who lack access to such facilities during the harvest season.

“At the same time, we will also attract more investment from Chinese firms, to set up their milling plants for export,” he said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

E
Why Indonesia Is Missing Out as Companies Move Out of China
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Nike
Nike
艹艹艹
These 4 leaders are working to improve integration in Southeast Asia
Replies
0
Views
346
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
The Ronin
Farm growth propels Bangladesh’s faster economic progress
Replies
2
Views
470
TNT
TNT
Kabira
Why is Pakistan's agricultural sector unable to reach its potential? (long read)
Replies
9
Views
745
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
6
Views
2K
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom