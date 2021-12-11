What's new

Cambodian PM Orders US Weapons Destroyed: "A lot of those who use US arms lost wars "

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Cambodian PM Orders US Weapons Destroyed: "A lot of those who use US arms lost wars "
11 December 2021


In this file photo taken on 17 September, 2021, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures during a press conference at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh. (AFP Photo)

Cambodian leader Hun Sen ordered the country's military to destroy any United States (US) weaponry or dump it in warehouses on Friday, after Washington imposed an arms embargo over human rights concerns and Phnom Penh's close ties with China.

The US on Wednesday imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing concerns about human rights and corruption in the Southeast Asian nation as well as China's activities there.

The actions taken by the US State and Commerce departments aimed to restrict access to "defense articles and defense services" by Cambodia's military and intelligence agencies, according to a statement.

But Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen downplayed the quality of US weapons and equipment on Friday.

"I order all army units to immediately review arms and military items that Cambodia currently has. (We) must recall all US arms and military items if there are any – put them in warehouses or destroy them accordingly," he said in a Facebook post.

"(The US arms embargo) is a warning message to the next generation of Cambodians who lead the government that if they want an independent defense sector, please don't use US weapons."

"A lot of those who use US arms lost wars," the Cambodian strongman said, citing Afghanistan.

In November, Washington sanctioned two Cambodian officials for corruption allegations linked to a US-funded naval base.

Cambodia's long-time leader is one of China's closest partners in Asia, and his government has been dismantling facilities at the Ream base that were built partly with American money and hosted US exercises.

The Sihanoukville-base on the Gulf of Thailand has been a running sore in US-Cambodia relations in recent years, with Washington suspecting it is being converted for use by China.

Hun Sen has repeatedly denied his country would host the Chinese military at the base.

Beijing has been increasingly exerting territorial claims in the South China Sea and East China Sea, raising tensions with numerous Asian nations, but Cambodia has increasingly appeared to be an ally.

Song Hong

Song Hong

Hun Sen knows that US will never let Cambodia off hook. All current elite class of Cambodia are rebranded Khmer Rogue. It is no coincidence that Cambodia is the most pro China nation in SE Asia. Khmer Rogue was strongly supported by China.
 
Oldman1

Beast said:
He sums up perfectly. But a lot of colonial slaves still value US weapon as if its gold. And they dont mind to be slave to US, :enjoy:
Reminds me of a leader in the Philippines, but changes their mind after dealing with a country like China.
 
Beast

Oldman1 said:
Reminds me of a leader in the Philippines, but changes their mind after dealing with a country like China.
Sourgrape loser speaks! Not surprising.

Laos and Vietnam are now very happy with China for bringing infrastructure to their countries unlike some countries who only bring B-52 bomber to flatten them with democracy bomb :enjoy:
 
Oldman1

beijingwalker said:
In that case of the Phillipines,it's not the changes of minds of the leaders, it's change of the leaders.
Well in this case, its actually the changes of the minds since he still leading. Goes to China then goes back to U.S.
Beast said:
Sourgrape loser speaks! Not surprising.

Laos and Vietnam are now very happy with China for bringing infrastructure to their countries unlike some countries who only bring B-52 bomber to flatten them with democracy bomb :enjoy:
They very happy, but thats not the same as giving permission to take their territories.
 
Beast

Oldman1 said:
Well in this case, its actually the changes of the minds since he still leading. Goes to China then goes back to U.S.
Ray Dalio says China is winning the economic race against the US, China would likely become "stronger in most ways."

Ray Dalio says China is winning the economic race against the US, China would likely become "stronger in most ways."as the billionaire investor doubles down on controversial stance Harry Robertson Dec. 10, 2021, 08:33 AM Ray Dalio founded the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. Eoin Noonan/Web...
Globenim

A stupid gun has no ideology or political affiliation. Once purchased its just a piece of metal. Put a bullet into the head of an American terrorist trying to rape and loot your country and it doesnt matter if the gun is manufactured in America or a free and civilized country, you are doing the world a service either way. Of course banning new imports from America is a different thing.

He should order to rip out and destroy electronics of U.S. state affiliated telecom providers and cut down trading with U.S. currency. That hurts the U.S. mafia much more than such a gesture.
 
Oldman1

Philippines' Duterte tells summit he 'abhors' maritime incident involving China
www.reuters.com

Philippines' Duterte tells summit he 'abhors' maritime incident involving China

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told a regional summit hosted by Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he "abhors" a recent altercation with Chinese ships in the South China Sea and said the rule of law was the only way out of problems.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
beijingwalker

Oldman1 said:
Well in this case, its actually the changes of the minds since he still leading. Goes to China then goes back to U.S.
He is stepping down soon, and China does have some disputes with the Philippines which neither leaders can get around, what dispute does China and Cambodia have? why do you have to drag two completely unrelated cases into one?
 
Oldman1

beijingwalker said:
He is stepping down soon, and China does have some disputes with the Philippines which neither leaders can get around, what dispute does China and Cambodia have?
What disputes you don't have? You already have enough with Vietnam, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, etc. Think you already having disputes with South American countries.

www.bbc.com

Chilean navy ships monitor huge Chinese fishing fleet

Environmentalists accuse the Chinese boats of "pillaging" the waters in the Pacific for squid.
www.bbc.com

Chilean navy ships monitor huge Chinese fishing fleet

Four South American countries prepare to challenge Chinese fishing abuses at COMM9

Four South American countries prepare to challenge Chinese fishing abuses at COMM9

Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia are preparing to challenge China at the next meeting of the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization.
www.seafoodsource.com www.seafoodsource.com
 
