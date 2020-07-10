Cambodia signs nuclear power agreement with China and Russia

Government signs nuclear power agreement with China and Russia

July 27, 2021Michael Firn / Khmer TimesThe government is in talks with China and Russia about setting up a nuclear power plant in the Kingdom.A senior official says the three countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).Environment Minister Say Samal said the government inked the agreement with the Russian Atomic Energy Corporation and the China National Nuclear Corporation.The MoU aims to boost cooperation on nuclear energy and the use of nuclear technology in priority areas such as industry, agriculture, food safety, energy, construction, the environment and medicine.Cambodia already uses nuclear technology to treat cancer patients at Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh.The government is also setting up an information centre, with China’s assistance, to raise public awareness of the potential of nuclear power.Cambodia has already been working with the two countries on nuclear power. In 2016, Cambodia signed an MoU with Russia to create the Nuclear Science and Technology Centre. A year later, Cambodia and China also reached agreement on nuclear energy cooperation.Russia has also offered training in nuclear technology. Two Cambodian students graduated from St Petersburg Polytechnic University this month with degrees in Nuclear Power Engineering.Prime Minister Hun Sen held talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2014.He said at the time there would be no nuclear power development in the Kingdom.However, Cambodia has since asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for help drawing up laws on nuclear safety and radiation, environmental protection and controlling radioactive waste.In 2020, Cambodia’s power supply consisted of 60 percent coal and gas, with the remainder coming from a combination of hydropower, solar, biomass and other renewables.Energy Minister Suy Sem said this month that he expects Cambodia’s economic recovery to push up power demand to pre-Covid levels. Demand before last year was growing at an annual rate of 15 to 23 percent, he said, adding that demand may even outstrip pre-2020 growth levels.