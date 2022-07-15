Cambodia: Padma Bridge a symbol of pride for developing world Foreign ministers from both countries discussed the key aspects of bilateral relations

Foreign ministers from both countries discussed the key aspects of bilateral relationsFile Photo of Padma BridgeUNBJuly 16, 2022 4:00 AMCambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh for successfully implementing the challenging Padma Bridge project with their own resources.He termed the bridge a symbol of pride for developing countries like Cambodia.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen paid a courtesy call on the Cambodian Prime Minister in Phnom Penh on Friday.They expressed satisfaction at the existing bilateral relations and resolved to further strengthen it in the days ahead.Dr Momen extended an invitation to the Cambodian prime minister for a visit to Bangladesh next year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.Momen sought the Cambodian leader’s support as the current chair of Asean for expediting the repatriation of the stranded Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar.He also requested Cambodia’s support in favour of Bangladesh's candidacy for the Sectoral Dialogue Partnership.The Cambodian leader conveyed his best regards and greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whom he described as a respected elder sister.Momen and Hun Sen also exchanged views on the challenges emanating from the pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.Both the leaders voiced concerns at the escalating food and energy insecurity affecting people, particularly in the developing world.They stressed the importance of dialogue and peaceful settlement of issues for the maintenance of peace and stability in the world.Bangladesh-Cambodia bilateral talks were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Phnom Penh.Foreign Minister Momen and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn led the respective delegations.The two foreign ministers reviewed the important aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries.The two sides discussed, inter alia, the areas of cooperation in trade, commerce, investment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food security, manpower, ICT, tourism, cultural exchange etc.Both sides agreed to make efforts for enhancing bilateral trade, which is currently much below the potential, they observed.They also emphasized concluding the diverse MoUs under process at the earliest.They also agreed to have more high-level engagements to add further momentum to the bilateral relations.Following the bilateral talks, an MoU was signed between the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh and the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations of Cambodia in presence of Momen and his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn.Dr Momen delivered a lecture on “Padma Bridge in Bangladesh: Opening New Opportunity for Connecting South Asia with Southeast Asia” at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.Later in the evening, Foreign Minister met the Bangladeshi expatriates in Cambodia and urged them to contribute their experience and expertise for the continued development and progress of the country.