Cambodia 5G set to leapfrog ASEAN rivals with Huawei and ZTE

Cambodia's other major telco, Metfone, a subsidiary of Vietnam's Viettel, is reportedly partnering with state-owned Telecom Cambodia to trial 5G services with equipment from Huawei.



This is despite Viettel -- which did not respond to a request for comment by press time -- deciding not to work with Huawei for its planned 5G network in Vietnam.