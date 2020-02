There is a serious mob mentality problem in the subcontinent but especially in North India in the Hindi speaking belt..You see these emotions flare up when mobs get hold of truck drivers who may have run over pedestrians due to rash driving.Though I remain an atheist nominal-Hindutvabadi, we have to peer deep into our hearts whether we can accord basic dignity to fellow human beings regardless of their religious or political persuasionI am dissapointed with Modi 2.0 and may be this may force me to stop taking any interest in Indian Politics anymore