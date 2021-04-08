Calls mount for probe into US bio-labs after Russian claim

2014, just before the US GOF research ban went into effect

Really.How is it not fake? You are claiming else where when the issue was within. Then coming from a fellow who makes claims this to be common cold and you are immune to this... why are you so paranoid. I again ask you to volunteer yourself to SA COVID variant exposure.Let us start again - READ... check each scientific cited paper which is in accreditted journals.The essence of the lab escape theory is that Wuhan is the site of the Wuhan Institute of Virology(WIV), China’s first and only Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) facility. (BSL-4 is the highest pathogensecurity level). The WIV, which added a BSL-4 lab only in 2018, has been collecting largenumbers of coronaviruses from bat samples ever since the original SARS outbreak of 2002-2003;including collecting more in 2016 (Hu, et al., 2017; Zhou et al., 2018).Led by researcher Zheng-Li Shi, WIV scientists have also published experiments in which live batcoronaviruses were introduced into human cells (Hu et al., 2017). Moreover, according to an April14 article in the Washington Post, US Embassy staff visited the WIV in 2018 and “had gravesafety concerns” about biosecurity there. The WIV is just eight miles from the Huanan live animalmarket that was initially thought to be the site of origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.Wuhan is also home to a lab called the Wuhan Centers for Disease Prevention and Control(WCDPC). It is a BSL-2 lab that is just 250 metres away from the Huanan market. Batcoronaviruses have in the past been kept at the Wuhan WCDPC lab.Thus the lab escape theory is that researchers from one or both of these labs may have picked up aSars-CoV-2-like bat coronavirus on one of their many collecting (aka ‘”virus surveillance”) trips.Or, alternatively, a virus they were studying, passaging, engineering, or otherwise manipulating,escaped.In, Zheng-Li Shi of WIV co-authoreda paper with the lab of Ralph Baric in North Carolina that performed GOF research on batcoronaviruses (Menachery et al., 2015).In this particular set of experiments the researchers combined “the spike of bat coronavirusSHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone” into a single engineered live virus. The spikewas supplied by the Shi lab. They put this bat/human/mouse virus into cultured human airwaycells and also into live mice. The researchers observed “notable pathogenesis” in the infected mice(Menachery et al. 2015). The mouse-adapted part of this virus comes from a 2007 experiment inwhich the Baric lab created a virus called rMA15 through passaging (Roberts et al., 2007). ThisrMA15 was “highly virulent and lethal” to the mice. According to this paper, mice succumbed to“overwhelming viral infection”.In 2017, again with the intent of identifying bat viruses with ACE2 binding capabilities, the Shilab at WIV reported successfully infecting human (HeLa) cell lines engineered to express thehuman ACE2 receptor with four different bat coronaviruses. Two of these were lab-maderecombinant (chimaeric) bat viruses. Both the wild and the recombinant viruses were brieflypassaged in monkey cells (Hu et al., 2017).Together, what these papers show is that: 1) The Shi lab collected numerous bat samples with anemphasis on collecting SARS-like coronavirus strains, 2) they cultured live viruses and conductedpassaging experiments on them, 3) members of Zheng-Li Shi’s laboratory participated in GOFexperiments carried out in North Carolina on bat coronaviruses, 4) the Shi laboratory producedrecombinant bat coronaviruses and placed these in human cells and monkey cells. All theseexperiments were conducted in cells containing human or monkey ACE2 receptors.The overarching purpose of such work was to see whether an enhanced pathogen could emergefrom the wild by creating one in the lab.It is hard to overemphasize that the central logic of this grant was to test the pandemic potential ofSARS-related bat coronaviruses by making ones with pandemic potential, either through geneticengineering or passaging, or both.Apart from descriptions in their publications we do not yet know exactly which viruses the WIVwas experimenting with but it is certainly intriguing that numerous publications since Sars-CoV-2first appeared have puzzled over the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds withexceptionally high affinity to the human ACE2 receptor “at least ten times more tightly” than theoriginal SARS (Zhou et al., 2020; Wrapp et al., 2020; Wan et al., 2020; Walls et al., 2020; Letkoet al., 2020).This affinity is all the more remarkable because of the relative lack of fit in modelling studies ofthe SARS-CoV-2 spike to other species, including the postulated intermediates like snakes, civetsand pangolins (Piplani et al., 2020). In this preprint these modellers concluded "This indicates thatSARS-CoV-2 is a highly adapted human pathogen".Given the research and collection history of the Shi lab at WIV it is therefore entirely plausiblethat a bat SARS-like cornavirus ancestor of Sars-CoV-2 was trained up on the human ACE2receptor by passaging it in cells expressing that receptor.[On June 4 an excellent article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists went further. Pointing outwhat we had overlooked, that the Shi lab also amplified spike proteins of collected coronaviruses,which would make them available for GOF experimentation (Ge et al., 2016).] Series B: Biological Sciences, 359(1447), 1107-1114.11Duggal, A., Pinto, R., Rubenfeld, G., & Fowler, R. A. (2016). Global variability in reportedmortality for critical illness during the 2009-10 influenza A (H1N1) pandemic: a systematicreview and meta-regression to guide reporting of outcomes during disease outbreaks. PloS one,11(5), e0155044.Furmanski, M. (2014). Laboratory Escapes and “Self-fulfilling prophecy” Epidemics. Report:Center for Arms Control and Nonproliferation. PDF available online.Huang, C., Wang, Y., Li, X., Ren, L., Zhao, J., Hu, Y., ... & Cheng, Z. (2020). Clinical features ofpatients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. The lancet, 395(10223), 497-506.Klotz, L. C., & Sylvester, E. J. (2014). The consequences of a lab escape of a potential pandemicpathogen. Frontiers in public health, 2, 116.Letko, M., Marzi, A., & Munster, V. (2020). Functional assessment of cell entry and receptorusage for SARS-CoV-2 and other lineage B betacoronaviruses. Nature microbiology, 5(4), 562-569.Li, W., Shi, Z., Yu, M., Ren, W., Smith, C., Epstein, J. H., ... & Zhang, J. (2005). Bats are naturalreservoirs of SARS-like coronaviruses. Science, 310(5748), 676-679.Lipsitch, M. (2018). Why Do Exceptionally Dangerous Gain-of-Function Experiments inInfluenza?. In Influenza Virus (pp. 589-608). Humana Press, New York, NY.Lipsitch, M., & Galvani, A. P. (2014). Ethical alternatives to experiments with novel potentialpandemic pathogens. PLoS Med, 11(5), e1001646.Menachery, V. D., Yount, B. L., Debbink, K., Agnihothram, S., Gralinski, L. E., Plante, J. A., ...& Randell, S. H. (2015). A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential forhuman emergence. Nature medicine, 21(12), 1508-1513.Nakajima, K., Desselberger, U., & Palese, P. (1978). Recent human influenza A (H1N1) virusesare closely related genetically to strains isolated in 1950. Nature, 274(5669), 334-339.National Research Council. (2012). Evaluation of the updated site-specific risk assessment for thenational bio-and agro-defense facility in Manhattan, Kansas. National Academies Press.12Piplani, S., Singh, P. K., Winkler, D. A., & Petrovsky, N. (2020). In silico comparison of spikeprotein-ACE2 binding affinities across species; significance for the possible origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. arXiv preprint arXiv:2005.06199.Roberts, A., Deming, D., Paddock, C. D., Cheng, A., Yount, B., Vogel, L., ... & Zaki, S. R.(2007). A mouse-adapted SARS-coronavirus causes disease and mortality in BALB/c mice. PLoSPathog, 3(1), e5.Sheahan, T., Rockx, B., Donaldson, E., Sims, A., Pickles, R., Corti, D., & Baric, R. (2008).Mechanisms of zoonotic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus host range expansion inhuman airway epithelium. Journal of virology, 82(5), 2274-2285.Simonsen, L., Spreeuwenberg, P., Lustig, R., Taylor, R. J., Fleming, D. M., Kroneman, M., ... &Paget, W. J. (2013). Global mortality estimates for the 2009 Influenza Pandemic from theGLaMOR project: a modeling study. PLoS Med, 10(11), e1001558.Walls, A. C., Park, Y. J., Tortorici, M. A., Wall, A., McGuire, A. T., & Veesler, D. (2020).Structure, function, and antigenicity of the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein. Cell, 180, 281-292.Weiss, S., Yitzhaki, S., & Shapira, S. C. (2015). Lessons to be Learned from Recent BiosafetyIncidents in the United States. The Israel Medical Association Journal: IMAJ, 17(5), 269-273.Wertheim, J. O. (2010). The re-emergence of H1N1 influenza virus in 1977: a cautionary tale forestimating divergence times using biologically unrealistic sampling dates. PloS one, 5(6), e11184.Wrapp, D., Wang, N., Corbett, K. S., Goldsmith, J. A., Hsieh, C. L., Abiona, O., ... & McLellan, J.S. (2020). Cryo-EM structure of the 2019-nCoV spike in the prefusion conformation. Science,367(6483), 1260-1263.