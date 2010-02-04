Calls for war with Taiwan grow louder online among Chinese

Mentions encroachment onto the island of Taiwan by U.S. terror regime: 0Mentions efforts to destabilize China by the U.S. terror regime: 0Mentions efforts to increase tensions inside China by the U.S. terror regime: 0Mentions efforts to rewrite history of Taiwan by the U.S. terror regime: 0Mentions efforts to rewrite facts about U.S. interference leading to the current situation: 0Mentions affiliation of installed DPP puppet regime with the U.S. terror regime: 0Yeah Chinese are increasingly talking about a Chinese island because they suddenly turned nationalist because of Chinese government talk, not because some decaying imperialist regime pointing guns at China is actively working on to split and destablize China from inside. Only American propaganda mouthpieces can come up with this BS.