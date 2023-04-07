What's new

calling general Faisal naseer the dirty harry psychopath is treason - case registered against IK

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,035
2
139,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FtGG3ekaIAMgCh3


with this FIR once again proved faisal naseer is not only dirty harry but a psychopath animal worse then wild boar .lakh lanat on ISI and their officers .
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,035
2
139,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
جس مجسٹریٹ نے عمران خان کے خلاف بغاوت کا مقدمہ درج کروایا اس نے اتنا بڑا بلنڈر کیا کہ وہ 19 مارچ کو دفتر میں بیٹھا عمران خان کی تقریر دیکھ رہا تھا جس میں عمران خان نے ڈرٹی ہیری کا نام لیا. 19 مارچ کو تو اتوار تھا سرکاری دفتر کیسے کھلا تھا اور وہاں بول نیوز کیسے لگا تھا؟

koolio said:
Oh my goodness, you can't call someone a psychopath, that just shows how low these generals are.
Click to expand...
and worse of that its treason with country to calling this pig psychopath :rofl:
:rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
 
M

Mohsin A

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2012
604
-1
1,696
I'm surprised the people haven't burnt down his house and dragged him out in his underwear, shaved his moch and hair, painted his face black and paraded him on the back of a donkey in Islamabad yet.
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
649
0
1,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Only one problem in Pakistan is the armed forces . Slaves of the British / American or as we call them coconut coons .

They can only war with their own people and keep guard outside Arab toilets as to no one steals any toilet paper
Toy soldier being removed from Disney packaging puts up more fight than these imbeciles

Imagine Pakistan without these **** cucks were would we have reached .
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,791
-1
7,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mohsin A said:
I'm surprised the people haven't burnt down his house and dragged him out in his underwear, shaved his moch and hair, painted his face black and paraded him on the back of a donkey in Islamabad yet.
Click to expand...
Many more such disappointment to come from Pakistanis, majority are still sleeping. I think they are okay with living like slaves of PDM and army.
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,791
-1
7,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
FtGG3ekaIAMgCh3


with this FIR once again proved faisal naseer is not only dirty harry but a psychopath animal worse then wild boar .lakh lanat on ISI and their officers .
Click to expand...
Now the traitors of Pakistan are deciding who is loyal and who is not... Army is on a collision course with the people, and it's not their dumbness, rather an indifference to the welfare of the country and its people, they think they have the right to rule over bloody civilians.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
SC warns of suo motu notice if FIR of attack on Imran not registered in 24 hours
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
234
Views
7K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
HAIDER
IHC grants Shahbaz Gill bail in sedition case
Replies
9
Views
454
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Islamabad court rejects police request for 7-day extension in Shahbaz Gill's physical remand
Replies
0
Views
249
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
2022: A year of constitutional crises, the B word and redefining neutrality
Replies
10
Views
537
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
ghazi52
No-trust motion against Parvez Elahi dismissed
2
Replies
16
Views
825
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom