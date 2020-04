It appears that there has been a spike in the BD section of abuse and trolling. That's not acceptable anywhere but it seems that this section has been hit harder than usual. Can everyone who browses the BD section the most, especially our Bangladeshi PDF members kindly tag me in any thread or post that falls off the rails here along with reporting it?



This is so it's high on the priority! We're revamping the Mod System here but naturally it takes some time until then, please, adopt this approach and I've been reviewing the thread here remarking the problem. We'll sort it out soon, IA.



Thank you for the patience!

