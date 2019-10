One of the most popular fictional characters in real life is “Captain Price” from the game Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 (Coming Soon). That is how they developed modern games. In the video, the US Navy seals are instructing and providing training to the COD character about the tactical moves. The actions are then translated and performed in the virtual ubiquitous battlefield environment with the help of state-of-the-art isolated VR/AR/XR tools. These include Oculus, HTC Vive, VR Weapon systems, Google and many other peripherals custom made devices. These have enabled the actual theatre for the developers to create real warfighting user-experiences with accuracy and precision. Gaming is the most advanced and booming industry in the world today. Generates hundreds of thousands of jobs for the tech industry (3D animators, graphic designers, UX/UI and VFX experts, photographers, cinematographers etc). It also generates billions of dollars of revenue which is more than the Hollywood industry today.



The military which is known as the most advanced high-tech industry in the world uses similar kind of systems and simulations for the training purposes for the soldiers in the modern battlefields.

