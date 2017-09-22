Call for using Japanese management style to raise productivity

DHAKA, Sept 18, 2020 (BSS) – Speakers at a conference today underscored the need for using Japanese management style ‘Breakthrough Thinking’ to raise productivity in industry and commerce.Under new normal situation, they observed that utilization of breakthrough thinking can resolve the economic culture where leadership at different levels needs to be prepared to accept wisdom and attitude to develop the new changes.The speakers made the observation at the web based national conference on ‘Breakthrough thinking in Business -Industry in Bangladesh under a pandemic situation’, said a press release.Breakthrough thinking in Bangladesh and Entrepreneurial economists club and Dhaka School of Economics jointly organised the conference.Chairman of the Dhaka School of Economics Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad inaugurated the conference as the chief guest while Shuhei Anan of the Japan Planology Society presented the keynote paper.Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said that X-efficiency is the degree of efficiency maintained by firms under conditions of imperfect competition where breakthrough thinking in the new normal situation may resolve the problems smoothly and drive out lengthy processes.He said that human element, could be degrees of efficiency, meaning that–at times–firms didn’t always maximize profits.Shuhei Anan put emphasis on creativity and innovation in the industry-commerce and trade so that leaders at all levels need more motivational factors.