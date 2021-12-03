Call for more oxygen plants as Omicron spreads across world

Eight patients lose battle against coronavirus Click to expand...

December 3, 2021A man receives a dose of a coronavirus booster vaccine, after government permitted a booster shot for healthcare workers, immunocompromised and for the people over 50 years, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, on Thursday. — ReutersISLAMABAD: As Omicron, the most virulent variant of Covid-19 to date, has reached five continents — Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and America — the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday suggested installation of more oxygen plants in various parts of the country with focus on far-flung areas facing logistical issues.According to an NCOC statement, the forum discussed epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country and asked the provinces to speed up the vaccination process in the wake of the rising cases of Omicron variant across the world.“The NCOC called upon the provinces to speed up the vaccination process amid the rising trend of Omicron variant across the globe as vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 variant.“The forum also discussed the current status of oxygen production and distribution process across the country and suggested installation of oxygen plants in various parts of the country with special focus on far-flung areas which have logistical issues,” the statement said.The forum was informed that as many as 33 per cent vaccine eligible population of the country or 50,735,744 people had been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.The forum was also briefed on the Covid-19 positivity ratio, disease prevalence and the number of deaths and new admissions.“The forum discussed in detail the city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process across the country and agreed to take strict measures about obligatory vaccination regime.“District-wise vaccination targets were also reviewed and it was noted by the forum that all-out efforts are being made to engage the provinces to achieve the vaccination targets set. The forum also discussed the total number of vaccine administration, procurement and the remaining stock of vaccine doses,” it stated.According to the NCOC data, 377 people were infected with Covid-19 and eight died due to the virus over the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country was 14,168 out of which 945 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday.