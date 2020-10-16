Call for Inputs Regarding PDF Social Media

Respected All Members,Hope everyone is having a good life and also enjoying the discussions on the forum. PDF takes pride in its diverse community. I would like to know more about how do you guys perceive social media, and what can we do to increase our reach, quality of the forum content being shared on it's social media handles i.e:For those who had not yet followed and liked the handles, kindly do it while you view the sharings to give feedback and suggestions regarding them.Some aspects to base your recommendations might include content related to:Current Affiars, Pakistan Military,Strategic, Geopolitics, India, China, America, Afghanistan, Middle East, UK, Defence Equipment e.t.c. It can also include sharing more photos, videos and so on.Our main objective is to counter the propaganda against Pakistan, provide credible and informative content to Pakistani and Global audience, Spread the Pakistani Narrative and share the quality discussions we all do at the forum.Please give your recommendations so that the administration review and implement them.P.S: I also want this opportunity to let us share how much cumulative time each of us spend on PDF daily. Do tell it in the polls.Regards,Random Tags:@Everyone