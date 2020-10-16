Call for Inputs Regarding PDF Social Media

What's new

PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,791
10
3,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Respected All Members,
Hope everyone is having a good life and also enjoying the discussions on the forum. PDF takes pride in its diverse community. I would like to know more about how do you guys perceive social media, and what can we do to increase our reach, quality of the forum content being shared on it's social media handles i.e:

1609172624519.png


For those who had not yet followed and liked the handles, kindly do it while you view the sharings to give feedback and suggestions regarding them.

Some aspects to base your recommendations might include content related to:
Current Affiars, Pakistan Military,Strategic, Geopolitics, India, China, America, Afghanistan, Middle East, UK, Defence Equipment e.t.c. It can also include sharing more photos, videos and so on.

Our main objective is to counter the propaganda against Pakistan, provide credible and informative content to Pakistani and Global audience, Spread the Pakistani Narrative and share the quality discussions we all do at the forum.

Please give your recommendations so that the administration review and implement them.

P.S: I also want this opportunity to let us share how much cumulative time each of us spend on PDF daily. Do tell it in the polls.

Regards,
@PDF

Random Tags:

@Norwegian @TsAr @Rafi @Clutch @Pakistan Ka Beta @El Sidd @Imran Khan @Zarvan @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Nasr @ziaulislam @Morpheus @Shahzaz ud din @AsianLion
@Everyone
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
57,947
9
47,474
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I don't have Facebook or Twitter.

On average I spend anywhere between 1 to 2 hours active on the forum.

Government should make incentives to make this tax free exercise for me.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,316
63
33,561
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Pakistan Defense forum , has some unique contribution about positive news about Pakistan
We need to find a way where this news can get get circulated on Viral Networks :pakistan: :china: :turkey:


a) Positive News about CPEC
b) Awesome economic news
c) Positive work by Individual Pakistanis (Doctors, Engineers , Writers , Physicist, Thinkers, Poets , every day folks)


Some of the content I see on PDF is so unique and vital about understanding the soft face of Pakistan's society
The sections about development in Pakistan are absolutely "Gold" which cover development projects and properity
 
dharmi

dharmi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,345
-1
702
Country
India
Location
India
1-2 hrs with the current pandemic situation, less that an hour otherwise.
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,941
-1
7,044
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PDF said:
Our main objective is to counter the propaganda against Pakistan, provide credible and informative content to Pakistani and Global audience, Spread the Pakistani Narrative and share the quality discussions we all do at the forum.
Click to expand...
Kind of hard to do that when indians are allowed to roam around, trolling, and spreading hate against Pakistan. You got an example in this very thread, just 4 comments above.
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,031
-1
4,048
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PDF said:
Respected All Members,
Hope everyone is having a good life and also enjoying the discussions on the forum. PDF takes pride in its diverse community. I would like to know more about how do you guys perceive social media, and what can we do to increase our reach, quality of the forum content being shared on it's social media handles i.e:

View attachment 700813

For those who had not yet followed and liked the handles, kindly do it while you view the sharings to give feedback and suggestions regarding them.

Some aspects to base your recommendations might include content related to:
Current Affiars, Pakistan Military,Strategic, Geopolitics, India, China, America, Afghanistan, Middle East, UK, Defence Equipment e.t.c. It can also include sharing more photos, videos and so on.

Our main objective is to counter the propaganda against Pakistan, provide credible and informative content to Pakistani and Global audience, Spread the Pakistani Narrative and share the quality discussions we all do at the forum.

Please give your recommendations so that the administration review and implement them.

P.S: I also want this opportunity to let us share how much cumulative time each of us spend on PDF daily. Do tell it in the polls.

Regards,
@PDF

Random Tags:

@Norwegian @TsAr @Rafi @Clutch @Pakistan Ka Beta @El Sidd @Imran Khan @Zarvan @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Nasr @ziaulislam @Morpheus @Shahzaz ud din @AsianLion
@Everyone
Click to expand...

How can I DM you ?
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
576
0
3,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PDF said:
Respected All Members,
Hope everyone is having a good life and also enjoying the discussions on the forum. PDF takes pride in its diverse community. I would like to know more about how do you guys perceive social media, and what can we do to increase our reach, quality of the forum content being shared on it's social media handles i.e:

View attachment 700813

For those who had not yet followed and liked the handles, kindly do it while you view the sharings to give feedback and suggestions regarding them.

Some aspects to base your recommendations might include content related to:
Current Affiars, Pakistan Military,Strategic, Geopolitics, India, China, America, Afghanistan, Middle East, UK, Defence Equipment e.t.c. It can also include sharing more photos, videos and so on.

Our main objective is to counter the propaganda against Pakistan, provide credible and informative content to Pakistani and Global audience, Spread the Pakistani Narrative and share the quality discussions we all do at the forum.

Please give your recommendations so that the administration review and implement them.

P.S: I also want this opportunity to let us share how much cumulative time each of us spend on PDF daily. Do tell it in the polls.

Regards,
@PDF

Random Tags:

@Norwegian @TsAr @Rafi @Clutch @Pakistan Ka Beta @El Sidd @Imran Khan @Zarvan @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Nasr @ziaulislam @Morpheus @Shahzaz ud din @AsianLion
@Everyone
Click to expand...
Spend time on here catching up to current affairs and generally seeing what’s going on. Good entertainment and a lot of good quality info and posters here.


@MilSpec
Something still burning since you had your title removed? Why are you on here anyway? Nothing of any value or on topic to add - just here to steal members to take them elsewhere? You are a pathetic example of what india has to offer.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
13,261
5
28,443
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PDF said:
Our main objective is to counter the propaganda against Pakistan, provide credible and informative content to Pakistani and Global audience, Spread the Pakistani Narrative and share the quality discussions we all do at the forum.
Click to expand...
Great sentiments brother, but we need to be better at following these principles on the forum.

For example look above at a former TTA and what he is saying about Pakistan here.

I would hate to see this forum drowned out by haters from across the border on this very forum. PDF is a unique place and requires some protectionism to elevate it from beyond just abuse and fighting between Pakistanis and Indians, which is a tremendous waste of time and energy for everyone.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
989
3
2,481
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PDF said:
Our main objective is to counter the propaganda against Pakistan, provide credible and informative content to Pakistani and Global audience, Spread the Pakistani Narrative and share the quality discussions we all do at the forum.
Click to expand...
Although I believe it is a commendable effort, and I am truly thankful at least an effort is being made. I have been visitor to this site for more years then I care to remember, possibly since it was founded, but only join last December, largely because I've purposefully tried to stay away from social media.

My observations are, as a visitor from previous years, and as a member in the past year, you are could be doing better, and if I were to compare this forum with others with a similar purpose, then, you are doing a poor job.

It is my honest feedback, to which I will not contribute further, I have tried inform in various ways before, honestly, sometimes it feels like one is fighting against the administrators or senior members, and other Pakistanis just to to fulfil the objectives in your above statement.

Still, I do commend the founders and operators for making an effort, so keep going.
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,031
-1
4,048
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Musings said:
Spend time on here catching up to current affairs and generally seeing what’s going on. Good entertainment and a lot of good quality info and posters here.

Something still burning since you had your title removed? Why are you on here anyway? Nothing of any value or on topic to add - just here to steal members to take them elsewhere? You are a pathetic example of what india has to offer.
Click to expand...
???
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,345
-3
4,232
Country
India
Location
United States
I think PDF really needs to up its video production. It’s so infrequent. Having a solid YouTube presence will do wonders.

PDF social media handles should be used more as a broadcast method to announce threads and key distractions. Should not be used to troll or pick fights with strangers unless you want to get banned.

Start an English-language podcast. Not expensive to do.

How about separating the magazine from the forum?
 
