Call for Australia to build aerial firefighting corps as bush fire season looms

The national pilots union is calling for the federal government to own and operate an Australian-based sovereign aerial firefighting capability.Many of the Australian Federation of Air Pilots members have been stood down or made redundant due to the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry.Commercial pilots already have a depth of experience and skills which the federation's president, Captain Louise Pole, said could be re-trained to operate water bombing aircraft during the bushfire season.The pilots federation is calling for Australia to build its own aerial firefighting capacity. (Getty)"These pilots are currently able to fly aircraft that would be suitable for the fire-fighting capability, for example 737 and Dash Eight aircraft," Captain Pole said.The federation suggested those planes could be modified to help fight fires from above, and that the force would build on a home-grown network currently out of work.Among them are former Virgin pilot Richard Haynes, who is facing redundancy next month.The father of three from western Victoria told 9News he would jump at the chance to serve his community.The bushfire season wreaked immense damage across Australia. (9News)"To pass on some skills that I've learnt in other areas that could be cross-referenced into the firefighting industry, I think it'd be great for everyone," he said.A network of paid commercial pilots from Australia and overseas already operate bushfire fighting aircraft, and this program would add to that.Canadian company Coulson Aviation brought in large air tankers and pilots from North America to help fight last season's New South Wales bushfires."We have many pilots in Australia who would be proud to serve their country by protecting its environment and population," Captain Pole said.Federal Emergency Services Minister David Littleproud said government decisions would be guided by advice from fire management authorities including the National Council for Fire and Emergency Services, should increased capacity for aerial support be needed."We saw only in last year's Black Summer that you need an adequate suite of aircraft, ranging from very large aerial tankers, to fixed wing aircraft, to helicopters," Mr Littleproud said."One size doesn't fit all, and it's important that we let the professionals decide what that suite of aircraft look like because each area is different in their demands and needs."The government will also follow recommendations set out by the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements currently underway.A Royal Commission is looking closely at aircraft and making sure the arrangement around procuring those is appropriate, as well as the cross over with the northern hemisphere, and whether that means Australia needs its own fleet.