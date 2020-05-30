California's Bay Area wakes up to disorienting orange skies

khansaheeb
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 14, 2008
- 8,431
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Residents of San Francisco, Oakland and the greater Bay Area are sharing images of the apocalyptic morning light as a record heatwave fuels local fires. Though concerning, meteorologists explain that the air quality isn’t as bad as it looks.
All doom and gloom here in the Bay Area, no jobs, day turned into dusk, smoke filled air and fires spreading everywhere.
All doom and gloom here in the Bay Area, no jobs, day turned into dusk, smoke filled air and fires spreading everywhere.