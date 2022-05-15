California Shooting - 1 Killed 5 Injured

American Pakistani
Shooting in California church. At least 1 Killed and 5 injured.
1 KILLED, 5 HURT IN CHURCH SHOOTING IN ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA; 1 PERSON DETAINED, AUTHORITIES SAYThe sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.
1 killed, 5 hurt in church shooting in Orange County, California; 1 person detained, authorities say
One person was killed and five more were hurt in a California church shooting, authorities said.
