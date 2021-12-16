What's new

California Driver Leaves Car Door Open to Deter Thieves

Sorry, I dont want to live in this kind of freedom and incompetent so called democracy

I rather live in a police state which has zero tolerance against crime! :enjoy:

 
I'm sure Liberal mayor London Breed would applaud this as an excellent step in the right direction.


Turning San Francisco into Detroit.
 
Your entire government is full crime and thiefs. Thats always the case in dictatorship. The state becomes the Mafia so the gangster mafia runs out of business
 
