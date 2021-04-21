Calidus UAE B-350 9 ton turboprop attack aircraft

This is a two seat turboprop aircraft under development by Calidus UAE that will have a takeoff weight of 9 tons, a wingspan of 16 meters, and a PW127 engine with 2600 Horsepower.CHARVÁT AXL won the contract for the development and production of the landing gear for the CALIDUS B-350 aircraft. This is a complex task, so it is necessary to do all the gradual steps of the development cycle: Design the chassis concept, fine-tune it to mutual customer satisfaction, commission the development of externally supplied components, carry out a detailed design, determine the chassis load. Furthermore, dimension individual parts, process 3D documentation and drawing documentation.Then support the production, which will take place in Semily. Produce the prototype tested - functional and strength. The first phase of development will be concluded by delivering a flight prototype to the customer.While the customer will perform ground and flight tests with the aircraft equipped with our landing gear, the production of other prototypes will run in Semily. On the one hand for the second wave of laboratory tests - fatigue and climatic tests - and on the other hand for the second and third flight prototype for the customer.Finally, we must evaluate all the tests performed and write technical reports, on the basis of which the customer will be able to certify the landing gear group of his aircraft.How much time do you have for that?Three years for the entire order, 18 months for the delivery of the first flight prototype.What type of aircraft is it?It is a single-engine turboprop aircraft for two crew members. It is a relatively large aircraft, can carry a wide range of equipment, the takeoff weight is set at 9 tons. The B-350 aircraft is large in its category - the wingspan is more than 16 meters. Last but not least, the necessary clearance between almost four meters must be guaranteed in all circumstances.propeller and runway, so the chassis will be quite large. Just to give you an idea - the main landing gear leg will be about 1.7 meters high and will weigh about 130 kilograms.What will the B 350 be used for? It is a multi-purpose training aircraft. It is designed to perform a number of tasks such as pilot training, patrolling and reconnaissance. This is a project supported by the United Arab Emirates government, so we can assume that the main customer will be the air force itself, ie the state.What makes this aircraft special for you as an experienced designer? Let's say that, overall, this is not a revolutionary concept, the B-350 is an aircraft unusual in its size. In this category, we find rather half-aircraft. This certainly brings a lot of challenges to the aircraft manufacturer, starting with the installation of a very powerful engine, through a large propeller, to the difficult control of the reaction torque of the power unit, ie the solution of controllability of the aircraft already when taking off the runway. It is also not yet common in this category for an aircraft to have an all-composite constructionModern Skyraider!!!B-250 its sister aircraft designed by Novaer and ordered by the UAEAF