Calibri Queen strikes again- after forged doc now forged audio of former CJP

Yep, she does it again. Have to feel for the supporters, not even 24 hours and they need to return and regurgitate the sweets.
On serious note, this is criminal activity but bcz this siyasi churail and her father are ladla of the corrupt system so it is literally "saath khoon maaf" for them. Shameful.
