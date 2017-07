Calibri designer reacts to Maryam Nawaz’s documents

Early Windows betas are intended for programmers and technology freaks to see what works and what doesn’t.”

“As the file size of such operating systems is huge, it would have been a serious effort to get.”

[but] it is [still] extremely unlikely that somebody would copy fonts from a beta environment to use in official documents,” he added.

The first public beta version, according to a Wikipedia entry, was released on June 6, 2006 — close to four months after the papers were said to have been signed by Maryam Nawaz.

“Office 2007 was the first product officially using Calibri on a large scale,” the company’s statement continues.

volume license customers (resellers) on November 30, 2006, and later to retail on January 30, 2007, [at] the same [time as the] respective release dates of Windows Vista.”

De Groot said in his opinion the document signed by Maryam Nawaz was “produced much later, when Calibri was the default font in MS Word”.