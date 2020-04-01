What's new

Calculus Help

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,103
-5
8,013
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hiya folks I am glad to say it is the last math class I will ever have to take in my life. I only have about 2 tests and 1 final exam left to take.

And I need someone who can take it with me together to help me with it online. I can pay a reasonable amount USD via easypaisa or other such service. I will not do anything that compromises my school identity or identity in real life. I will require you to solve a sample test before hand. We can discuss further details in PMs.

Pakistanis Only Please!!
 
Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
1,240
6
1,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Only if knew about calculus I would be taking this gig.


On a side don't try to study. If it's derivations and integration it should not be that hard.

And use Google for help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

LKJ86
Coronavirus crisis scrambles 2020 political calculus
Replies
0
Views
237
LKJ86
LKJ86
Haris Ali2140
Pakistan’s Land-Centric Defence Calculus Needs Overhauling
Replies
4
Views
1K
Haris Ali2140
Haris Ali2140
AgNoStiC MuSliM
Our secret Taliban air force - US Drones helping Taliban
Replies
0
Views
395
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM
P
INDIA CHINA PAKISTAN COLLUSION VS COLLISION
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
xeuss
xeuss
F-22Raptor
U.S. Army plans to expand Asian security efforts to counter China
Replies
6
Views
635
SEAISI
SEAISI

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom