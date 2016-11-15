Devil Soul
Cadet in critical condition after alleged torture at college
THE NEWSPAPER'S CORRESPONDENT — UPDATED about 3 hours ago
LARKANA: Four close relatives of Mohammed Ahmed Hussain Mashori, a class-VIII student of the Larkana Cadet College, on Monday accused the principal and house master of the institution of torturing the boy so severely on Aug 10 that he fell unconscious and was still fighting for life.
Speaking at a press conference in the local press club, the cadet’s uncle, Rasheeduddin Mashori, along with Mohammed Idrees, Hafiz Anwarul Haq, Hafiz Irshadullah and other close relatives, claimed that when Hussain was handed over to them on Aug 10, he was unconscious and bleeding. He was rushed to a private medical centre and admitted there for treatment. Later, he was referred to a private hospital in Karachi for further treatment. “According to the medical examination reports, the boy’s certain bones around the neck are fractured,” they said.
Speaking to Dawn Hafiz Anwarul Haq said that the boy was still in a critical condition and no one from the college had contacted them so far. He said doctors were now advising them to take the boy abroad for treatment of the grave injuries. He claimed that there were signs of torture on the boy’s body.
This reporter made repeated attempts to seek the version of the college principal over the allegation but in vain.
Published in Dawn November 15th, 2016
