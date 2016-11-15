What's new

Cadet in critical condition after alleged torture at college

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

Jun 28, 2010
Cadet in critical condition after alleged torture at college
THE NEWSPAPER'S CORRESPONDENT — UPDATED about 3 hours ago
8 COMMENTS
LARKANA: Four close relatives of Mohammed Ahmed Hussain Mashori, a class-VIII student of the Larkana Cadet College, on Monday accused the principal and house master of the institution of torturing the boy so severely on Aug 10 that he fell unconscious and was still fighting for life.

Speaking at a press conference in the local press club, the cadet’s uncle, Rasheeduddin Mashori, along with Mohammed Idrees, Hafiz Anwarul Haq, Hafiz Irshadullah and other close relatives, claimed that when Hussain was handed over to them on Aug 10, he was unconscious and bleeding. He was rushed to a private medical centre and admitted there for treatment. Later, he was referred to a private hospital in Karachi for further treatment. “According to the medical examination reports, the boy’s certain bones around the neck are fractured,” they said.

Speaking to Dawn Hafiz Anwarul Haq said that the boy was still in a critical condition and no one from the college had contacted them so far. He said doctors were now advising them to take the boy abroad for treatment of the grave injuries. He claimed that there were signs of torture on the boy’s body.

This reporter made repeated attempts to seek the version of the college principal over the allegation but in vain.

Published in Dawn November 15th, 2016
 
sur

sur

Aug 19, 2009
I had read that this boy had recovered and today as I was watching a video on APS incidence, I remembered him.
So here's picture of him returning after recovery:





Source: https://runwaypakistan.com/the-tort...et-college-larkana-is-back-on-his-feet-again/

The Tortured Student from Cadet College Larkana Is Back On His Feet Again​

By Runway Pakistan Last Updated Aug 17, 2017
The Tortured Student from Cadet College Larkana Is Back On His Feet Again

Just about a year ago, 14-year-old Muhammad Ahmed Hussain Mashori was tortured to the point that he was left without any senses intact and paralyzed. The student of the Larkana Cadet College, who was tortured by his teachers was left in a local hospital bed, fighting to gain consciousness and his senses while his father cried in front of the public.
The unfortunate boy’s father knocked on every door possible to accumulate funds or to take help from some NGO or Government to send his son abroad for aid. But, there is a good news now. Muhammad Ahmed has fully recovered within a span of nine months, changing his entire appearance from what he had become to a boy who has a lot of faith and courage.

The Tortured Student from Cadet College Larkana Is Back On His Feet Again
Source: Metronome

The government had sanctioned an order, due to which he was sent to USA with his father and a team of doctors. Just a day ago, the beautiful boy touched down in the country once again and is back on his feet again. Clad in blue shirt, Ahmed exited the airport with a huge, warming smile and the flag of Pakistan.

The Tortured Student from Cadet College Larkana Is Back On His Feet Again
Source: Metronome

Our hearts are elated with joy to see a boy who was tormented to the core, so healthy and happy again. His father had revealed that Ahmed had the desire to join Pakistan Army and serve his country for greater good, and there is no doubt that this new life that he been bestowed with the chance to fulfil his dreams. It is due to the government’s timely intervention for once that he was able to walk back again and get a hold of his mental state.
There is still a question as to what happened to the heartless and cruel authorities of Larkana Cadet College. As far as we had been informed with, no action had been taken against the perpetrators who had the nerves to damage and shook the entire life of a child. All we can do is expect that the law enforcement authorities will remember that the case should be reopened with Ahmed’s return to his motherland.
 
