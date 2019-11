Tell you what, SCP action is plausible & worthy in these times. What if I say that CJP actually saved a big disaster coming ahead in shape of legal turmoil not just for GoP but also the constitution & military. What I see is different than what others are reacting to. There are legal procedure to endorse certain notifications, issue notifications & then extend someone's services while in this case, as @Mangus Ortus Novem highlighted a bit, actually legal team has acted incompetently and left a wide open lacuna which could have been a blood nose punch under constitution against GoP.