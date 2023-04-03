What's new

Cabinet meeting: SC Registrar services withdrawn over Justice Qazi Faez letter

PM Shehbaz holds emergency meeting of federal cabinet ver SC polls delay case
In an Important decision, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, approved to withdraw the services of the Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali, on the letter written by SC Puisine Judge Justice Qazi Faiz.

Read also: Justice Qazi Faez Isa letter to SC Registrar: Withdraw circular immediately

The cabinet members reviewed the circular issued by Justice Qazi Faez Isa to Supreme Court Registrar.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa wrote a letter to SC Registrar asking him to withdraw the Circular issued that degraded judicial order of him about suo-motu notices jurisdiction of CJP.

He also sent the copy of the circular to the Cabinet Division and asked the Registrar to resign immediately over ineligibility to do justice with his post.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had convened an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet today to discuss a single point agenda on hearing of the Supreme Court of the Pakistan elections case hearing about Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister’s directed ministers to ensure participation in the emergency meeting.

“Ministers who cannot come should be present through video link,” Prime Minister said.
The Judge who couldn't prove his income source and couldn't prove if all the properties he and his wife have , were bought with legitimate money.

He is now پیر صاحب
 
The Judge who couldn't prove his income source and couldn't prove if all the properties he and his wife have , were bought with legitimate money.

He is now پیر صاحب
Birds of a feather, flock together. He'll get along just fine with Sharif family in power.
 

