Cabinet division issues notification to de-seat Imran Khan as PM

1649010143941.png

Cabinet division on Sunday issued notification to de-seat Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to the notification, under Article 94, the President has directed the Prime Minister to continue his work, Imran Khan can serve as the caretaker PM till the appointment of a new person for the designation.

While the cabinet division has also de-notified 25 Federal Ministers, four Ministers of state, four Advisers and 19 Special Assistants.

Meanwhile, an important meeting of the political committee was held in Bani Gala in which the names for caretaker Prime Minister were considered.

According to sources, a meeting of the Political Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting was attended by senior leaders of PTI.

The meeting considered the names for the caretaker Prime Minister. The names for the caretaker Prime Minister will be forwarded by the government to the Leader of the Opposition tomorrow (Monday).

Sources further revealed that, the meeting was also briefed on the current situation and legal issues.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive direct telephone calls from people and answer their questions tomorrow (Monday) afternoon.
He is there until care taker pm comes in lol ajj suba see kider yayb oh 😄
 
JX-1 said:
So Arif Alvi holds the Prime Minister's powers while there is no PM?
Click to expand...
IK will remain as PM for the next 15 days than caretaker PM will be selected who will remain in power for 75 days. 76th day will be general elections day.

Pti is going with the plan at good pace. Quick notifications being issued. It will be hard for SC to overturn everything happened today if the case is dragged deep.
 

