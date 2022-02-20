What's new

Cabinet decision: 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,730
-5
11,726

Cabinet decision: 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan​

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 20 Feb 2022, 04:14
'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan

The government has decided to make 'Joy Bangla' the national slogan. This decision was taken at the cabinet meeting today, Monday.

The cabinet division will now declare this after issuing an order in this regard.

The cabinet meeting was held virtually with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam announced this decision after the meeting.

Khandakar Anwarul Islam said that there was a High Court ruling to make 'Joy Bangla' a national slogan. The matter was discussed by the cabinet. After discussions, it was decided that the cabinet division will issue a circular announcing that 'Joy Bangla' will be the national slogan.

Speaking about when the slogan 'Joy Bangla' will have to be used, the cabinet secretary said that persons holding constitutional posts and all officers and employees of the state will say 'Joy Bangla' at the end of any state of government event. Also, the slogan 'Joy Bangla' must be used during assemblies of all educational institutions and at meetings and seminars.

The High Court in 2020 passed a ruling that 'Joy Bangla' will be the national slogan.

en.prothomalo.com

'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan

The government has decided to make 'Joy Bangla' the national slogan
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
12,680
0
14,320
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Black_cats said:
Cabinet decision: 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan
Click to expand...
Bangla is a language and the country&s name is Bangladesh. Joy Bangla was a slogan fin 1971 or before by the BAL Chetona group.

Now, the country is Bangladesh. So, definitely, we should utter Bangladesh and not Joy Bangla. Joy Bangla is a BAL party slogan.

I ask the BAL govt to check the opinion of the population by conducting a referendum. I expect only 20% of the population may support it. BAL is a party that divides the population when the duty of a sitting govt is to unite them.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Abu Shaleh Rumi
  • Article
Coke Studio Bangla starts journey.
Replies
1
Views
215
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Homo Sapiens
If ''Jai Bangla'' Makes Us Pro-Bangladesh, What About BJP's ''Sonar Bangla'': Abhishek Banerjee
Replies
1
Views
258
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
Bilal9
Joy: Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society
Replies
6
Views
454
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
‘Joy Bangla’ national slogan: High Court
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Old School
Old School
B
Mamata trying to create ‘Greater Bangladesh’ through ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan: West Bengal BJP president
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom