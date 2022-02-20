Cabinet decision: 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan​

'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan The government has decided to make 'Joy Bangla' the national slogan

Special CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 20 Feb 2022, 04:14The government has decided to make 'Joy Bangla' the national slogan. This decision was taken at the cabinet meeting today, Monday.The cabinet division will now declare this after issuing an order in this regard.The cabinet meeting was held virtually with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.Cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam announced this decision after the meeting.Khandakar Anwarul Islam said that there was a High Court ruling to make 'Joy Bangla' a national slogan. The matter was discussed by the cabinet. After discussions, it was decided that the cabinet division will issue a circular announcing that 'Joy Bangla' will be the national slogan.Speaking about when the slogan 'Joy Bangla' will have to be used, the cabinet secretary said that persons holding constitutional posts and all officers and employees of the state will say 'Joy Bangla' at the end of any state of government event. Also, the slogan 'Joy Bangla' must be used during assemblies of all educational institutions and at meetings and seminars.The High Court in 2020 passed a ruling that 'Joy Bangla' will be the national slogan.