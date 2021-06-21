Cabinet Committee on Energy expected to resolve the Inter-Ministerial Deadlock on Monday

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) is expected, on Monday, to resolve a deadlock between different ministries and divisions on the issue of Engro Elengy Terminal Private Limited (EETPL) replacing its current LNG Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) with a new one as the current FSRU (Exquisite) has to be sent for Dry-Docking, by June 30, to Doha under international legal compulsions.Earlier last week, CCOE, met twice on Thursday and Friday but deadlock persisted on the fears that the replacement process will disrupt supplies of LNG to power plants across the country, especially in the north and these power plants may force shortages to factories, industrial units and transport sector leading to public resentment at the peak of the summer season. However contrary to some reports in the media, the CCOE did not reject the proposals but had decided to continue the deliberations to find a solution in view of the input from different ministries including the law ministry.Summary, on the issue, to resolve the deadlock between gas companies, was moved last week by the Petroleum and Power Divisions but this came under attack by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs that objected that they were not kept in the loop.Sources GVS spoke with, are a bit surprised at the unusually strong position adopted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on an issue that clearly falls under the divisions of Petroleum and Power. CCOE had then instructed the Power and Petroleum Divisions to share a summary with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. CCOE then met on Friday but the inter-ministerial deadlock could not be resolved. Ministers were also upset that why they are being informed at such a late stage.