Cabinet asks PM Shehbaz to declare emergency

Most of the cabinet members on Friday advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to declare emergency in the wake of prevailing situation in the country.

The cabinet met here with the premier in the chair to review the situation after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

According to sources, the members expressed their concern over the violence following the arrest of PTI chief.

The members were of the view that the security situation in the country was getting out of control and the prime minister should take immediate steps.

The premier assured them of “positive steps” but after consulting coalition partners in the PDM with whom he would meet at 3 pm.

Later, he adjourned the cabinet meeting till 4 pm.
dunyanews.tv

