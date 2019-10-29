Morpheus said: Cabinet approves cultivation, medical use of Hemp, tweets Fawad







(Karachi) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the federal cabinet has approved cultivation and medical use of Hemp which is a variety of Cannabis sativa plant species.



In a tweet on Tuesday, he said that it is a "landmark decision" which will allow Pakistan access to billions of dollar cannabidiol market.









He stated, "Cabinet has approved first license for @MinistryofST and PCSIR [Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research] for industrial and medical use of Hemp… [The] landmark decision will place Pakistan in billions of USD CBD market.”



Cannabidiol, or CBD, is derived from cannabis plants, but does not cause users to get high. It focused on young patients with Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy. It is grown specifically for the industrial uses of its derived products.



The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday has approved the first license for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) for industrial and medical use of Hemp.



The development was announced by the Federal of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who termed it as a ‘landmark decision’ and was of the view that the decision will place Pakistan in the multi-billion dollars Cannabidiol (CBD) Market.







It is pertinent to inform that Hemp, or industrial hemp, is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for the industrial uses of its derived products. The plant can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed.





The Ministry of Science and Technology requested for hemp plantation for industrial use and a summary was prepared for seeking permission from the Prime Minister’s Office.





The PM Office advised the Ministry of Narcotics Control to seek approval of the federal cabinet under Section 4 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997 for the cultivation of hemp for industrial and medicinal purposes.



It is a 20 billion dollar industry worldwide at least. People who don't know, we import millions of dollars of medical marijuana products every year.To clear the common misconception medical marijuana does not necessary means 'joints', but it's derivatives. Most common used include chronic conditions such as palliative regimen in cancer, neurodegenerative disorders and other long term debilitative chronic muscular atrophies etc even in certain psychotrophic conditions.To give an example we use opoids such as morphine which is the same group as heroin.