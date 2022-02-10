CAATSA sanctions: Will LCA-Tejas Mk1A Program be derailed?​

India might be forbidden to export LCA-Tejas with its GE F404 Engines as seen in Turkey’s case of the T-129 ATAK helicopter that stopped its sale to Pakistan due to American engines in them. General Electric might be also not allowed to work closely with the upgradation of this engine for the program nor it might be able to send its engineers and technicians to help the LCA-Tejas team in case of technical issues while in service with the fleet.

General Electric’s F414 engine integration team of engineers and technicians that are required on MWF-Mk2, TEDBF, and AMCA Mk1 fighter jets might be prevented from coming down to India to work with HAL to complete the engine integration process that requires observation and validation from the OEM of the engine for safety clearance of the aircraft. While the American administration will honor present military deals on its pieces of equipment, it might not provide the support that it usually comes with.