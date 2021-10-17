What's new

CAATSA Act .. Legal framework

Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
2,907
-1
4,177
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hi - I am curious..

If the USA president decides to give a waiver to India - can that be legally challenged by anyone, ie a senator. Can it be legally challenged by an American citizen?

Secondly, if the USA president provides a waiver to India - can Turkey sue the American goverment for financial recompense due to lost industrial opportunities from being evicted from the F35 programme ? Would Turkey have a legal case?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom