CAATSA Act .. Legal framework

Hi - I am curious..
If the USA president decides to give a waiver to India - can that be legally challenged by anyone, ie a senator. Can it be legally challenged by an American citizen?
Secondly, if the USA president provides a waiver to India - can Turkey sue the American goverment for financial recompense due to lost industrial opportunities from being evicted from the F35 programme ? Would Turkey have a legal case?
