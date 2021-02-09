Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and a joint venture of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) today signed a deal on the expansion of Cox's Bazar Airport's runway.
The runway of this airport will be the longest in the country and wide-bodied aircraft like Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 747-400 will be able to land there after completion of the project worth Tk 1,568.86 crore, Caab said in a press release.
After expansion of 1,700 feet, the total length of the runway of this airport will be 11,700 feet, according to the release.
Caab Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and CYWEB-CCECC JV's authorised representative Yang Zhijun singed the deal.
The government last year undertook initiative to expand the runway of Cox's Bazar airport with an aim to upgrade it to international standards and offering foreign holidaymakers a hassle-free trip to the world's longest unbroken sea beach.
The project will be implemented from the government's own fund.
Caab signs deal with Chinese joint venture to expand Cox’s Bazar Airport runway
