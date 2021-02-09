What's new

Caab signs deal with Chinese joint venture to expand Cox’s Bazar Airport runway

1612887314437.png


Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and a joint venture of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) today signed a deal on the expansion of Cox's Bazar Airport's runway.

The runway of this airport will be the longest in the country and wide-bodied aircraft like Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 747-400 will be able to land there after completion of the project worth Tk 1,568.86 crore, Caab said in a press release.

After expansion of 1,700 feet, the total length of the runway of this airport will be 11,700 feet, according to the release.

Caab Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and CYWEB-CCECC JV's authorised representative Yang Zhijun singed the deal.

The government last year undertook initiative to expand the runway of Cox's Bazar airport with an aim to upgrade it to international standards and offering foreign holidaymakers a hassle-free trip to the world's longest unbroken sea beach.

The project will be implemented from the government's own fund.

This is good,

I don't know if everyone remembers - but this project will be to expand the runway into the ocean (beach) and they will use earthfill to expand it another 1700 feet.

However, they need to get architects and city planners revamp how open spaces and main thoroughfares like expressways and roads should be laid out and any future expansion plans within ten more years.

They can build airports to have a dozen 777's land everyday, but what do those people face once they land??

Right now CXB city corporation is acting like any other mofussil town with high rise hotels added. It frankly looks like a large bazaar with no civic amenities and/or parks/trails/promenades/walking or public gathering areas anywhere.
 
