Caab signs deal with Chinese joint venture to expand Cox’s Bazar Airport runway

This is good,



I don't know if everyone remembers - but this project will be to expand the runway into the ocean (beach) and they will use earthfill to expand it another 1700 feet.



However, they need to get architects and city planners revamp how open spaces and main thoroughfares like expressways and roads should be laid out and any future expansion plans within ten more years.



They can build airports to have a dozen 777's land everyday, but what do those people face once they land??



Right now CXB city corporation is acting like any other mofussil town with high rise hotels added. It frankly looks like a large bazaar with no civic amenities and/or parks/trails/promenades/walking or public gathering areas anywhere.