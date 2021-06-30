What's new

CAA to outsource pilot licence exam to British firm

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has completed homework to award a British company the contract to conduct pilot licensing tests.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority sources, British company UKCI will conduct licence tests for the Pakistani pilots against six million Pounds Sterling as per the proposed agreement. The pilots will have to pay exam fee in British pounds. On the other hand, a local flying school has opposed the move to award the contract to the British company. The flying school administration said, “The course is already very expensive and the examination fee will multiply manifolds after awarding the contract to a British company.” The school has demanded reviewing the decision.

When asked for details about the proposed contract, the CAA spokesperson declined to reply. The International Civil Aviation has barred the CAA from conducting pilot licence tests after the controversial statement of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan over fake licences of pilots, following the PIA aircraft crash in Karachi in 2020. The Federal Investigation Agency is also investigating the fake licences.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/857180-caa-to-outsource-pilot-licence-exam-to-british-firm
 
ProudPak said:
I don't get this??? 6 million per test???
No, misleading title. But it will be expensive nonetheless, don't know how much CAA charged for commercial licenses tests.

But, I don't see any other option. CAA license tests won't be recognized anymore, and it's obvious that local private institutes would be also viewed with doubt and concern.

So it has to be outsourced, aviation is a global business and phenomena, you need the legitimacy and recognition. This is not the permanent solution though.
 
Good decision looking at the havoc pmlN and PPP caused to PIA also PTI didn't do justice either. tbey tried to do good but the speeches of jahil hukmaran in PTI has caused more damage to our relations and many other departments. Even yesterday Imran Khan was blabbing about how world powers wants Pakistan to go against china. Im one of his voter but sincerely IK Should actually shutup and do his job or atleast do not talk on international relations without consultation of foreign ministry.
 
