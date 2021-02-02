What's new

CAA Exposes Network Involved in Fake Pilot License Scandal

CAA Exposes Network Involved in Fake Pilot License Scandal

Posted 10 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

Civil Aviation Authority


Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has busted a network, consisting of employees of license branch, allegedly involved in fake pilots’ licenses scandal.


According to details, the CAA employees used to receive millions of rupees from each pilot and allowed another person to appear in the CAA licensing exams, including commercial/airline transport pilot license (CPL/ATPL).

CAA sources have disclosed that the authority has acquired remand of some of the license branch employees while the scope of the investigation will be expanded after registering an FIR against the involved employees.

Last month, CAA decided to outsource licensing exams of pilots to the United Kingdom’s Aviation Authority as part of the measures taken to allay concerns of the global aviation industry on the issue of alleged fake licenses of Pakistani pilots.
All CAA licensing exams, CPL/ATPL, remain suspended since June last year after Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on the floor of the National Assembly, while presenting the preliminary findings of the PK-8303 crash, revealed that most PIA pilots possessed fake licenses.


After this startling revelation, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), had suspended PIA’s authorization to operate in European Union member countries for six months.

Towards the end of December last year, EASA refused to allow PIA to resume its flight operations to and from European countries and extended the ban for another three months.

CAA Exposes Network Involved in Fake Pilot License Scandal

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has busted a network, consisting of employees of license branch, allegedly involved in fake pilots’ licenses
FIA arrests another pilot in fake licence scandal
Salah Uddin On Feb 2, 2021
FIA arrest Pilot licence scandal


KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the second pilot from Islamabad in fake pilots’ licence scandal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, FIA has arrested a pilot named Fahad Sultan who was trying to flee to the United Kingdom on a UK passport from New Islamabad International Airport.

According to FIA Deputy Director Rauf Sheikh, Fahad was arrested as he was nominated in fake pilots’ licence scandal case.

Pilot Fahad Sheikh has been shifted to Islamabad from Karachi, said FIA deputy director. Rauf Sheikh said that federal investigation agency is conducting raids for the arrest of other suspects in licence scandal.
The accused was allegedly involved in the issuance of Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) and Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) by CAA on the basis of fake pilot licence exams.

Furthermore, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has unearthed a network -comprising of its employees and some pilots- allegedly involved in the fake pilots’ licenses scam.

According to sources, the CAA is carrying out raids for two accused allegedly involved in the scam after it has emerged that some of the aviation employees were using their frontmen to collect money for the fake licenses.

They said that license branch employees allegedly received hundreds of thousands of rupees from each pilot for a paper and in return, another person was allowed to sit in place of the pilot.

“The CAA has acquired remand of some of the license branch officials and pilots,” they said adding that the span of the investigations has been expanded. “It has also been decided to register FIRs against these elements,” the sources said.

FIA arrests another pilot in fake licence scandal

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the second pilot from Islamabad in fake pilots’ licence scandal,
