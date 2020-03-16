What's new

CAA employees terminated over issuance of suspicious pilot licences

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,707
-1
3,280
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CAA employees terminated over issuance of suspicious pilot licences
Salah Uddin On Sep 9, 2020


KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has continued its departmental action against employees over the issuance of fake licences as three more employees have been terminated from their services, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The aviation authority has terminated three employees including an officer of CAA’s regulatory licence branch and a joint director.
According to the spokesperson, the terminated employees have been found involved in the issuance of suspicious licences to the pilots. The latest decision of terminating employees was taken in accordance with the regulations after the conclusion of the departmental procedures.

Read: CAA suspends licences of 34 suspected pilots

Earlier, CAA had issued show-cause notices to five employees including senior officers besides suspending their services during an inquiry over their alleged involvement in malpractices in the issuance of licences to pilots.

Those suspended include the CAA licencing branch’s senior joint director and Human Resources (HR) supervisor. The accused persons were facing charges of allowing pilots to appear in exams through their proxies.

It is to mention here that the Aviation Division had lately declared licences of 160 pilots from national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue and SereneAir ‘suspicious’ and ordered the management of the airlines to immediate ground the aviates.

arynews.tv

CAA employees terminated over issuance of suspicious pilot licences

CAA continued its departmental action against employees over issuance of fake licences as three employees have been terminated from their services.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
---------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Imran Khan CAA NOTAM- army proof range sonmiani will remain active 27 to 31 aug Social & Current Events 3
ghazi52 Featured LHC restrains CAA DG from licence cancellation Insaf - Justice 1
Morpheus One arrested over allegedly burning records in CAA licencing branch Social & Current Events 1
The_Showstopper ‘It’s Frightening’: Judges, UN Experts on Targeting CAA Protesters Central & South Asia 42
xyx007 All licences issued to pilots are genuine: CAA Infrastructure & Development 9
Morpheus No protocol to be allowed at airports: CAA notifies Covid-19 guidelines Social & Current Events 1
Morpheus CAA suspends five officials Social & Current Events 5
H Featured Joe Biden seeks restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir; disappointed with CAA, NRC Strategic & Foreign Affairs 100
Morpheus CAA installs modern scanners at Multan airport to contain COVID-19 Social & Current Events 3
B India Needs A Post-CAA Outreach To Miffed Bangladesh On Migrants Bangladesh Defence Forum 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top