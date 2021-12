Novus ordu seclorum said: Good luck finding skilled engineers, marketers, accountants, administrators, and managers who agree to be paid equal to less demanding jobs such as security and cleaners. Click to expand...

Sainthood 101 said: So a computer engineer to a security person to someone else, all equal. Communist this will be. Such an idea was present in the wonderful Hindi film Rocket Singh : Salesman of the Year. such that all the workers - me included - are equal partners in salary and respect.Such an idea was present in the wonderful Hindi film Rocket Singh : Salesman of the Year. Click to expand...

1. If the salaries of the engineers cannot be lowered drastically then the salaries of the security person / persons and cleaners can be increased such that there is a meeting of the salaries to an agreement point.2. Though I won't reveal the nature of the work I will say that it is in fundamental classic binary computing. The engineers won't have such work anywhere else in India so I will make them aware the prestige of the work and convince them that though they won't get salaries they would in the huge companies TCS or Infosys these two companies are not respectable in the real sense so the engineers will have to bear with a lesser but comfortable salary for the moment.3. I don't think marketers, accountants and managers are needed at this point.