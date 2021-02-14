ByteDance walks away from TikTok deal with Oracle after Donald Trump’s White House exit

ByteDance walks away from TikTok deal with Oracle after Trump exit The app’s Chinese owner had been in talks to sell its US operations, but Trump’s departure has destroyed its ‘raison d’être’.

TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance shelved a deal to sell the video-sharing app’s US operations to a group led by Oracle following Donald Trump’s exit from the White House, according to a source who has been briefed on the situation.“The deal was mainly designed to entertain demands from the Trump administration,” said the source, who declined to be named. “But Trump is gone, and the raison d’être of the deal is gone with him.”