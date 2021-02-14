What's new

ByteDance walks away from TikTok deal with Oracle after Donald Trump’s White House exit

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
4,094
-14
10,140
Country
China
Location
China
www.scmp.com

ByteDance walks away from TikTok deal with Oracle after Trump exit

The app’s Chinese owner had been in talks to sell its US operations, but Trump’s departure has destroyed its ‘raison d’être’.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance shelved a deal to sell the video-sharing app’s US operations to a group led by Oracle following Donald Trump’s exit from the White House, according to a source who has been briefed on the situation.

“The deal was mainly designed to entertain demands from the Trump administration,” said the source, who declined to be named. “But Trump is gone, and the raison d’être of the deal is gone with him.”
 
obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
733
0
1,424
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Even if Trump was reelected instead of Biden the deal would have still been shelved, it was made clear through the Global times that the Chinese government had no intention to approve the deal no matter what even if Bytedance itself wanted to sell off TikTok.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom