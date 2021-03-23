ByteDance embarks on hiring spree in Singapore

Viet said: How much they pay in SG? I bet not much. Companies as Huawei pays one of lowest with salary close to slavery. 40k for an engineer position. I once applied for a job.

When I wanted more the chinese female recruiter stopped the conservation. Click to expand...

TikTok has quietly made London its main hub in Europe The Chinese-owned social media app is hiring artificial intelligence and software engineers in the U.K. capital.

From what I know Tiktok has one of the highest paying salaries for its high end staffs.They are actually one of the few Chinese company with a global world outlook and focus. The rest are mostly focused on their home market